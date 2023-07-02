Ashes 2023 Highlights, 2nd Test Day 5: Australia Beat England by 43 Runs to Go 2-0 up in 5-match series

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 20:48 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
England vs Australia 2nd Test Highlights, Day 5: Australia beat England by 43 runs to win the second Ashes Test at Lord’s on Sunday and take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. England captain Ben Stokes hit a stunning 155 after Jonny Bairstow was controversially given out stumped after straying out of his ground on the last day. But England were bowled out for 327 chasing a stiff target of 371.
The second contest of the Ashes 2023 is nicely poised.
Hazelwood strikes again. Australia are one wicket away from a 2-0 lead in the series after Green pouches at deep fine leg
Ollie Robinson falls after scoring just 1 run. Pat Cummins bowls it short, Robinson attack but ends up holing it out to Steve Smith backpedalling at deep square.
Ben Stokes departs and England lose all hope. Stokes tried to smash Hazlewood over leg-side but sliced high toward backward point. Carey ran to catch the ball and end the phenomenal innings of the England captain
Ben Stokes continues to lead England’s chase of 371 and reaches 150. He has played a superb innings so far, giving hope to the fans. The England captain expected to repeat the heroics fo Headingley Test of Ashes 2019.
Ben Stokes’ hundred has certainly given hope to the England fans. The skipper is leading from the front and has put up a 50-plus partnership after upping the ante with his phenomenal stroke play. England need 86 runs to win with four wickets in hands.
Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad out walk to resume England’s chase. Josh Hazlewood will begin the proceedings with the ball
England were 243-6 at lunch on the fifth day, with Stokes 108 not out. The hosts still need a further 128 runs to reach an imposing victory target of 371 as they looked to level this five-match series at 1-1.
Cameron Green to Ben Stokes: 6, 6, 6! Brings up his hundred in terrific fashion. The English skipper is bringing back the memories of Headingly Test in Ashes 2019 when he won the game single-handedly, with just one wicket remaining.
Jonny Bairstow falls in one of the most bizarre manners. Green bowled it short, and Bairstow gets down to leave. He then gets up and starts to walk instantly towards Ben Stokes at the other end. He didn’t ensure the ball is ball dead. Smart work from Carey who threw the ball at stumps and helped the Aussies with another massive breakthrough.
Ben Duckett has fallen, and Josh Hazlewood breaks the 132-run stand. Short ball, Duckett looks to pull it square on the leg side but gets a thick top edge and Alex Carey jumps high to take a one-handed catch.
England captain Ben Stokes gets his fifty in a crucial run chase of 371. His partnership with Ben Duckett has already gone past 100 while the Aussies are desperately looking for a breakthrough here.
The partnership between Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes has gone past 90-runs. The English skipper has been on Australia’s radar as Starc and Green are attacking him with every artillery in their bowling arsenal. He was given LBW but reviewed the decision and got a life. The Aussies are keen to break this stand.
Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in operation right now. A single in the first over of the morning followed by 3 runs in the next over.
England have been all about aggression ever since Brendon McCullum took over as their head coach. While the approach has proved to be a gamechanger but there are big risks they will always have to deal with when playing with that mindset. An example of it was evident in their first innings when they suffered a collapse that was slammed by a host of former cricketers. Will England try to be a bit more patient given a host of their top order batters are already in the dressing room and a couple of wickets will expose their tail?
It’s going to be a bright and sunny day.
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the fifth and final day of the 2nd Test of the Ashes 2023 between England and Australia underway at the Lord’s. England still need 257 runs to draw level in the five-match series, Australia need six wickets. The Pat Cummins-led Australia left England in deep trouble when took four wickets inside 13 overs before Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes came to the rescue. Will the duo build on their strong foundation and lead England to victory today? Stick with us for the updates.
Duckett scored a fighting half-century before being given a massive reprieve when the TV umpire adjudged a catch taken by Mitchell Starc as not out that would have sent back the England opener on 50 and left England with half their side in the dressing room.
The contest might be slightly bent in Australia’s favour but England are still in it.
ENG vs AUS Day 4 Recap
After four days of unpredictable and head-scratching action, Australia’s pacemen Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins ripped out England’s top order with a masterclass of textbook bowling to put their side in sight of a 2-0 Ashes lead on Saturday.
Bounced out for 279 during a wacky afternoon of monotonous short-pitched bowling at Lord’s, which left the hosts needing a daunting 371 for victory, Australia’s pedigree attack reduced England to 114-4 at the close on day four.
The home side therefore still require 257 runs to win.
Beginning their reply, England’s ’Bazball’ approach still offered hope that they could surpass the Lord’s record 342 West Indies chased down in 1984 — the only time a side has scored 300 plus in a fourth innings to win at the home of cricket.
But Starc and Cummins served up a harsh reality to leave England’s hopes of regaining the Ashes hanging by a thread.
Starc, who shared a truly bizarre 10th-wicket stand of 15 runs with a hobbling Nathan Lyon before tea, removed Zak Crawley for three as the opener feathered a flick down the leg side straight to keeper Alex Carey.
The 33-year-old then cleaned up Ollie Pope’s middle stump with a sensational ball that veered in after pitching outside off stump to leave England tottering on 13-2.
Skipper Cummins then roared in to have Joe Root (18) snared at first slip by David Warner, fending off a brutal rising ball having been smashed on the arm the ball before.
Three balls later Cummins bowled Harry Brook for four with another beauty as England tumbled to 45-4 and with the very real possibility looming of the game being over a day early.
DUCKETT LET-OFF
But England opener Ben Duckett backed up his first innings’ 98 with an unbeaten 50 with captain Ben Stokes, in pain after bowling 12 overs straight during a post-lunch stalemate, on 29.
Duckett had a huge let-off before stumps when he was brilliantly caught by a diving Starc on the fine leg boundary off Cameron Green’s bowling.
However, having almost reached the pavilion, Duckett was sent back as video replays showed that Starc had not had ’complete control of body and ball’ prompting boos from Australia’s fans and chuntering from the players.
Stokes scored 135 not out when England chased down 359 to beat Australia at Headingley in 2019 and his side will need something equally unforgettable on Sunday to avoid a second successive defeat after a thrilling loss at Edgbaston.
Only once in Ashes history has a team won a series from 2-0 down — a Don Bradman-inspired Australia in 1936-37.
Despite England’s precarious position and their long tail, batting coach Marcus Trescothick insisted the match was still finely balanced.
”We’ve got a big job to do. We didn’t want to lose the wickets at the top order but we faced some beautiful balls, it’s not out of the question yet,” he said.
ENGLAND BOUNCERS
Earlier on a day Australia began in command on 130-2 for a lead of 221, England’s ever-reliable Stuart Broad took four wickets as the visitors were frustrated out by England’s barrage of bouncers, a tactic that was hard to watch but effective.
Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith had taken the lead towards 300 but were out for 77 and 34 respectively, Khawaja caught at deep fine leg by substitute fielder Matthew Potts after top-edging a hook off Broad and Smith casually swatting a Josh Tongue bouncer straight to Crawley at square leg.
When Travis Head went cheaply, caught at short leg by Root off a rising Broad delivery, England were in the game.
Bowling bouncer after bouncer to a leg-side field, Australia ground to a halt after lunch with 17 runs coming off 13 overs at one point, and their patience snapped.
Cameron Green (18) was caught on the square leg boundary by Duckett hooking an Ollie Robinson bumper and Alex Carey (21) popped up a Robinson delivery to Root at short leg.
Cummins was caught in the gully by Duckett fending off a well-directed Broad ball and Stokes was rewarded for a back-breaking spell with the wicket of Josh Hazlewood.
Lyon, who tore his calf on Thursday, then hobbled to the crease, and courageously withstood a barrage, comically hopping down the wicket to complete one single.
With Lyon immobile, Australia’s only option was to hit boundaries and Starc smeared a six and Lyon a four before Broad ended his misery.
News18 Live Blog Team