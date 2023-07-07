Ashes 2023 Highlights ENG vs AUS 3rd Test Day 2: Australia 116/4 at Stumps, Take 142-run Lead

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Leeds
STUMPS! It was yet another thrilling day in this Test series. Started with Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc running riot with the ball in first session and then Ben Stokes produced another carnage in the second session to lead England’s fight back. Stokes scored 80, Cummins took six wickets as England were bundled out for 237. Australia lost four wickets at stumps on Day 2 with Travis Head (18*) and Mitchell Marsh (17*) in the middle. Australia 263 and 116/4 at stumps, lead England (237) by 142 runs
Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head once again lead Australia’s recovery here after they lose early wickets in this match. Australia need a big partnership to put up a challenge in front of England.
OUT! Chris Woakes ends Usman Khawaja’s stay in the middle. The Aussie opener scored a gritty 43 but failed to convert it into a big score. Things are not looking good for Australia as England have the edge in this game at the moment. AUS 90/4 in 34.5 overs
OUT! Another one for Moeen Ali and this time he dismissed the number 1 Australia batter Steve Smith who departs for just 2. The talismanic batter charged down the ground to play a big shot but ended up giving a catch to Ben Duckett. AUS 72/3
Moeen Ali opens his account and gets the big wicket of Marnus Labuschagne here. The star batter once again wasted a good start and gave an easy catch to Harry Brook. He departs for 33. AUS 68/2
Good recovery from Australia after David Warner’s wicket. Both Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne are looking solid with their batting approach here. Australia extend their lead over 70. AUS 45/1
Second session is over and Ben Stokes was the real hero of that despite Pat Cummins’ lethal bowling. Stokes helped England to get a fighting chance in the match. While David Warner once again got dismissed by Stuart Broad. Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja managed to revive Australia’s innings a bit. Australia 263 and 29/1 lead England (237) by 55 runs at Tea
Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja are playing cautiously to take Australia forward. Australia have to bat really well to put up a formidable target in front of England in this Test. It’s only the second day of the match and they need to bat for a long period. AUS 25/1
And it happened again! Stuart Broad once again gets the better of David Warner. The nightmare continues for Warner as Broad dismissed him for the 17th time. The southpaw departs for just 1. AUS 11/1
David Warner and Usman Khawaja are in the middle for Australia. Stuart Broad has the ball in hand.
Ben Stokes’ terrific innings comes to an end. He scored 80 as England all-out for 237. It could have been a big lead for Australia but Stokes smashed the bowlers all around the park in the second session to cut down the lead by just 26 runs. Pat Cummins claimed six wickets, while Steve Smith took five catches. England 237 all-out
Ben Stokes continues his carnage here as he is looking to smash everything coming in his zone. Excellent batting from the England captain as Australia are now on a bit of backfoot. ENG 225/9
Ben Stokes hits his half-century with a six, He is not stopping for anybody as he smashed another one after hitting the half-century. He wants to make the most of it to reduce the Australia lead. Sensational batting from England captain who is once again leading from the front. ENG 211/9
Sensational catch from Steve Smith near the boundary line. Pat Cummins banged it short and Stuart Broad went for a big shot but failed to clear the rope and got caught. Sixth wicket for Cummins as England are nine down here. ENG 199/9
Mitchell Starc dropped Ben Stokes! It was not the easiest of chance and Starc covered a lot of ground to attempt the catch but he failed to grab it. A big relief for Stokes who is marching towards his half century.
OUT! Pat Cummins gets his fifer as he dismissed Mark Wood who entertained the home crowd for a short period of time with his three sixes. Australia need to wrap the innings early here to strengthen their grip. ENG 167/8
Mark Wood is smashing the Australian pacers for sixes here he has already hit three and gave a boost to England’s innings which they missed in first session.
Another one bites the dust as Mitchell Starc gets the wicket of Chris Woakes at the stroke of Lunch. A dominant first session from Australia with the ball as they picked four wickets to put England on the mat here. Both Pat Cummins and Starc claimed two wickets each in the first session to stamp their authority. But Ben Stokes is still in the middle. England 142/7 in 42.1 overs at Lunch
No stopping for Pat Cummins as he gets his fourth wicket and this time he gets the better of Moeen Ali. England are in taters now with the fall of sixth wicket. Sensational bowling from Cummins as he set up the wicket of Ali to put England on mat. ENG 131/6
100 up for England but Australia are in the commanding position here with the two early wickets. It seems like England has turned off their Bazball approach for now. Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali are playing cautiously and have decided to give respect to the Australian bowlers for now. ENG 107/5
OUT! Mitchell Starc gets his first of the match and he sends Jonny Bairstow back to the hut. England now in big trouble here. Two early and big wickets on Day 2 and Australia are all pumped to extend their domination in this Ashes series. ENG 87/5
OUT! What a delivery and Pat Cummins strikes on the second ball of the day and he takes the massive wicket of Joe Root who failed to add any to his overnight score and departs for 19. Perfect start for Australia here as England look in trouble now. ENG 68/4 in 19.2 overs
Joe Root (19*) and Jonny Bairstow (1*) resume England (68/3) innings on Day 2. Pat Cummins has the ball in hand.
Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl first at Headingley after which Australia were off to a shaky start, they lost four wickets early but then Mitchell Marsh played a sensational knock of 118 runs in as many balls helping Pat Cummins’ side remain alive in the contest. Mark Wood picked up 5 wickets to trouble the Aussie batters, and then England ened up scoring 68/3 before Stumps.
Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the third Test between England and Australia, after restricting Australia to a total of 263 runs, England managed to score 68/3 before Stumps on Day 1.
Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS 3rd Test: Ashes 3rd Test began in a more fierce way following the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow which would go on to add all the more spice to the rivalry between England and Australia. Ben Stokes continued with his trend to win the toss and elected to bowl first. After that, Australia were restricted to a total of 263 runs in their first innings on Day 1 itself.
David Warner was dismissed on the 16th time by Stuart Broad at 4 runs, the team lost four wickets for 85/4, then Mitchell Marsh came on and rescued his side by smashing a run-a-ball century, scoring 118 runs in 118 balls.
However, once Marsh was dismissed by Chris Woakes, the rest of the lower order couldn’t stand up against Mark Wood, who snared five wickets, while Woakes got three scalps.
Zak Crawley then smashed 33 runs in 39 balls, but England lost two wickets early, after which Joe Root steadied the ship and he was joined by Bairstow on his side, who seemingly mocked the Australian players by placing himself deep inside the crease after the run-out at Lord’s.
At Stumps on Day 1, England reached 68/3, as they trailed Australia by 195 runs.
