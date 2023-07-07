Ashes 2023 Highlights ENG vs AUS 3rd Test Day 2: Australia 116/4 at Stumps, Take 142-run Lead

Another one bites the dust as Mitchell Starc gets the wicket of Chris Woakes at the stroke of Lunch. A dominant first session from Australia with the ball as they picked four wickets to put England on the mat here. Both Pat Cummins and Starc claimed two wickets each in the first session to stamp their authority. But Ben Stokes is still in the middle. England 142/7 in 42.1 overs at Lunch