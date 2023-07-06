Ashes 2023 Highlights ENG vs AUS 3rd Test: England Three Down at Stumps After Australia Bundled Out For 263

Ashes 2023 Highlights ENG vs AUS 3rd Test: Australia hold a 2-0 series lead in the Ashes 2023 and Pat Cummins’ side will be looking to seal the series with another commanding performance over Ben Stokes’ England. Much of the talk ahead of the third Test in Headingley has been about Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal in the second Test.

With fans from all over the world divided over the ‘spirit of cricket’ debate, Australia and England gear up to lock horns with the series at stake.