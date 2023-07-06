Ashes 2023 Highlights ENG vs AUS 3rd Test: England Three Down at Stumps After Australia Bundled Out For 263

“The pitch has a bit of grass on it. Even covering of fine grass. The seamers will enjoy it. The pitch is the hardest of the series. The pitch says bowl first. Four years ago England chased down 362," says Nasser Hussain in his pitch report.
Ashes 2023 Highlights ENG vs AUS 3rd Test: Australia hold a 2-0 series lead in the Ashes 2023 and Pat Cummins’ side will be looking to seal the series with another commanding performance over Ben Stokes’ England. Much of the talk ahead of the third Test in Headingley has been about Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal in the second Test.
With fans from all over the world divided over the ‘spirit of cricket’ debate, Australia and England gear up to lock horns with the series at stake.
Mitchell Starc bowled the final over of the day as Jonny Bairstow managed to survive alongside Joe Root. England score 68/3 at stumps, trail Australia by 195 runs. Mitchell Marsh and Mark Wood were the standout performers of the day. Marsh scored a blistering century to revive Australia innings, while Wood dismantled Australia’s lower-order to restrict them to 263. In reply, Pat Cummins claimed two, while Marsh took one to pull Australia back into the game. England 68/3 trail Australia (263) by 195 runs at stumps
OUT! Mitchell Marsh strikes with the ball now and gets the better of Zak Crawley. Good catch by David Warner at the slip. Crawley looked dangerous with his approach and scored 33 runs off 39 balls. Third wicket down as it’s a good start from Australia. ENG 65/3 in 13.3 overs
A quick fifty by England despite losing two early wicket. Zak Crawley continues to play his shots here while Joe Root also started strong with a couple of boundaries to put the pressure back on Australia. ENG 5/1 in 8.2 overs
OUT! Another one for Pat Cummins as this time he gets the better of Harry Brook for just 3. Cummins is leading Australia from the front once again as England are now under a bit of pressure. The Aussie captain and his players are all fired up now. ENG 22/2
Pat Cummins draws the first blood for Australia and gets the better of Ben Duckett for just 2. Australia need early wickets here and Cummins has laid the foundation for it now. Good catch by Alex Carey behind the stumps. ENG 18/1 in 3.2 overs
Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett are in the middle to start the innings for England. Mitchell Starc has the ball in hand.
Mark Wood claims his fifth wicket as Australia bundled out for 263 despite Mitchell Marsh’s century. Wood ran riot with the ball and dismantle Australia’s middle-order in no time after getting the wicket of Usman Khawaja early in the day. Marsh produced a fighting knock to help Australia post a respectable total here. Australia 263 all-out
The pressure was mounting on Alex Carey as he already got hit on the helmet on a couple of occasions and on top of that the crowd was constantly booing him. He tried to break the shackles and played it on the extra cover where Chris Woakes took an easy catch. Australia 254/9
Mark Wood strikes again as his pace is too much to handle for the Australian tailenders as Pat Cummins departs for a duck. Australia continue to struggle here in Headingly. AUS 249/8
OUT! Mark Wood outclassed Mitchell Starc with his raw pace. Starc failed to handle the pace and got outfoxed for just 2. Australia are once again in big trouble now as they have lost seven wickets with just 249 on the scoreboard.
OUT! Travis Head departs after Tea! Another wicket for Chris Woakes here as Joe Root finally takes the catch and throw the ball in anger. Big wicket for England and now they can target the tail from one end while Alex Carey is on the other. AUS 245/6
Chris Woakes finally breaks the partnership and gets the massive wicket of Mitchell Marsh at the stroke of Tea. Marsh edged the ball to slip where Zak Crawley takes another fine catch. Marsh departs for 118 as Australia score 240/5 at Tea with Travis Head still in the middle on 39*.
Mitchell Marsh completes his century. Sensational knock from the comeback man. He comes to the rescue when things were going against Australia. He stood up and smashed his 3rd Test century and interestingly all his Test ton have come up against England. Australia 218/4
100-run partnership between Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, now the pressure is on England to break the partnership which is looking extremely dangerous at the moment. AUS 189/4
FIFTY For Mitchell Marsh! Sensational batting from the flamboyant all-rounder as he is grabbing the opportunity from both hands here. He is looking to hit boundaries on the pitch deliveries as his attacking approach has pulled Australia back into the game. AUS 147/4
Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head have decided to switch the attacking mode here. The two batters are known for their shot-making and not the defence. They look to back their strengths now to pull Australia back into the game. AUS 124/4
A rusty start from Australia after the Lunch but they have managed to cross the 100-run mark here. Mitchell Marsh smashed a six but he has already got an extra life after Joe Root dropped his catch at slip. AUS 102/4
Travis Head (10*) and Mitchell Marsh (5*) are back in the middle after Lunch break. Stuart Broad has the ball in hand.
England completely dominated the first session on Day 1 of third Test match. Stuart Broad got the big wickets of David Warner and Steve Smith, while Wood and Woakes claimed one each to put Australia on the mat. Travis Head (10*) and Mitchell Marsh (5*) are in the middle as Australia scored 91/4 at Lunch on Day 1.
OUT! MASSIVE BLOW! Another Australian batter bites the dust in the first session. Stuart Broad gets another one and it’s the massive wicket of Steve Smith who departs for 22. Australia are in deep trouble now as nothing is going in their favour at the moment. AUS 85/4 in 24.2 overs
Marnus Labuschagne’s lean patch in Test cricket continues as this time Chris Woakes gets better of him. Labuschagne was a bit late playing that delivery and got caught by Joe Root at the slip. Massive wicket for England as Australia in big trouble now. AUS 65/3
The onus is on Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to stabilise the Australian innings after the departure of their star openers. The English pacers are hitting the right lengths here to ask some tough questions. AUS 53/2
OUT! Mark Wood hits the timber as Usman Khawaja fails to handle his pace. The southpaw departs for just 13 as Australia are in trouble in the first session itself. The new batter in is Steve Smith who is playing his 100th Test match. AUS 42/2 in 13 overs
Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja are looking confident with their approach so far. Labuschagne has already played a couple of fine shots as there is not much hint of swing from the surface so far. AUS 27/1
OUT! And David Warner once again becomes Stuart Broad’s bunny. Sensational from Stuart Broad as he gets the better of Warner in the first over itself. He managed to force an edge from Warner’s bat and Zak Crawled took a fine catch at the slip. AUS 4/1 in 0.5 over
David Warner and Usman Khawaja are in the middle to start the innings for Australia. Stuart Broad has the ball in hand.
Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland
England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow(w), Ben Stokes(c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad
Ben Stokes has done it again! He wins the toss, England to bowl first.
Stokes and Co. have been severely criticised for their ‘Bazball’ approach, and it remains to be seen how they will play in the third Test. Steve Smith will be playing in his 100th Test and having won the Player of the Match in the previous game, he will be looking to continue that momentum.
Nathan Lyon has been ruled out of the series owing to his calf injury, he fought valiantly coming out to bat despite being on crutches but he will be replaced by Todd Murphy for the third Test.
