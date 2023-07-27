Trends :Ashes 2023Mohammed SirajShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home / Cricketnext / Ashes 2023 Highlights ENG vs AUS 5th Test: Australia 61/1 at Stumps; Trail Australia by 222 Runs

Ashes 2023 Highlights ENG vs AUS 5th Test: Australia 61/1 at Stumps; Trail Australia by 222 Runs

Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 5th Test (AP Photo)

AUS vs ENG Live Score, Ashes 2023: Check live updates of England vs Australia 5th Test Day 1 here at cricketnext, get scorecard and live updates

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 23:19 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Advertisement

Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 5th Test: Having successfully retained the Ashes, Australia will be looking to prove their critics wrong after the fourth Test in Manchester got washed out which ‘saved’ Australia from England. Ben Stokes and Co. were in the driving seat of the fourth Test looking to level the series at 2-2, however, the rain gods had other ideas.

Rain washed out Day 5 in Manchester thereby effectively ending England’s chances of winning the Ashes.

Jul 27, 2023 23:19 IST

ENG v AUS, 5th Test Day 1: Australia 61/1 at stumps

STUMPS! David Warner was dismissed for 24 by Chris Woakes before the day’s play but Australia finished it on the top with 61/1 on the scoreboard. Usman Khawaja (26*) and Marnus Labuschagne (2*) are still in the middle. Another entertaining day of cricket in this series as England played some attacking brand of cricket but Australia took wickets at regular intervals to bundle them out for 283. AUS 61/1 at stumps

Jul 27, 2023 22:22 IST

ENG v AUS, 5th Test Day 1: Khawaja-Warner Solid!

A solid start from Australia as David Warner and Usman Khawaja are playing with a solid approach. The southpaws are playing with a traditional Test match approach and no Bazball stuff. Australia are in the commanding position at the moment. AUS 49/0

Advertisement
Jul 27, 2023 21:13 IST

ENG v AUS, 5th Test Day 1: England 283 All-out

Mitchell Starc removes Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes in quick succession to wrap up English innings. The Australian paceman finished the innings with a four-fer, while Josh Hazlewood and Todd Murphy claimed two-wicket each to dismantle England. Harry Brook was the leading run-getter with 85-run knock. England 283 All-out

Jul 27, 2023 20:46 IST

ENG v AUS, 5th Test Day 1: England 8 Down!

The Bazball approach has not worked thus far for England in this innings as they have already lost eight wickets as Harry Brook and Mark Wood were the last two batters to went back to the pavilion. Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad in the middle and England need to cross the 300-run mark. England 268/8

Jul 27, 2023 19:39 IST

ENG v AUS, 5th Test Day 1: Bairstow departs for 4; ENG: 208/6 after 42 overs

Josh Hazlewood cleans up Jonny Bairstow with a stunning delivery. Good length delivery, swings inwards. Bairstow goes for the drive but ends up dragging it on to his leg stump.

Jul 27, 2023 19:23 IST

England vs Australia 5th Test: Starc gets Stokes; ENG: 193/5 after 38.3 overs

Mitchell Starc has got Ben Stokes for the 9th time in Test cricket. Fuller delivery swinging away, Stokes played the wrong line, flicks to play through mid-wicket, but the ball swings away and rams into the off stump.

Advertisement
Jul 27, 2023 19:14 IST

England vs Australia 5th Test: Todd Murphy cleans up Moeen Ali; ENG: 184/4 after 33.3 overs

Todd Murphy breaks the partnership with the dismissal of Moeen Ali. The Aussie spinner has cleaned up Ali to bring England back into the game. Moeen Ali departs for 34 off 47

Jul 27, 2023 18:15 IST

ENG v AUS, 5th Test Day 1: Plays resumes after lunch

The players are back on the field to resume the play after lunch. Moeen Ali takes the strike, Brook at the bowler’s end. Aussie skipper Pat Cummins begins the proceedings with the ball.

Jul 27, 2023 17:40 IST

England vs Australia 5th Test: England 131/3 at lunch

Moeen Ali and Harry Brook stitched a 58-run unbeaten stand before heading for lunch on the opening day of the Oval Test. They rebuild the innings pretty well after England lost Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley and Joe Root in quick succession. Brook fast-tracked his batting, scoring 48 off 41 deliveries with the help of 7 boundaries and 2 maximums. Moeen Ali played the second fiddle and remained unbeaten on 10 off 28 at the break.

Jul 27, 2023 17:15 IST

Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 5th Test: 100-up for England; ENG: 101/3 after 21.2 overs

Marsh to Harry Brook - 4. A lovely cover drive that gets hugely applauded by the crowd at the Oval. Brings up 100 runs on the board for the hosts.

Jul 27, 2023 16:52 IST

England vs Australia 5th Test: Root falls for 5; ENG: 73/3 after 15.3 overs

Joe Root plays on and walks back after scoring just 5 runs. Short of a length from Hazlewood, Root looks to play the back-foot dab but the ball takes an inside edge and cannons into the stumps.

Jul 27, 2023 16:42 IST

England vs Australia 5th Test: Duckett, Crawley fall; ENG: 66/2 after 12.4 overs

After a phenomenal start, England lose both their openers in quick succession. Mitchell Marsh find the first breakthrough in the 12th over by getting Duckett (44) caught behind. Kumar Dharmasena didn’t oblige at first but had to overturn his decision after spotting the spike on the UltraEdge. In the next over, Pat Cummins got the batter of Zak Crawley for 22

Jul 27, 2023 16:29 IST

England vs Australia 5th Test: 50-up for England

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett bring up a fifty-run partnership in what’s a magnificent start for England. The Aussies are desperately looking for a breakthrough.

Jul 27, 2023 15:55 IST

Ashes 2023 Live Score: Duckett shifts gear; ENG: 24/0 after 5 overs

The England batters are shifting gears gradually and Duckett is the first one to do so. A couple of boundaries to Starc in the fifth over and Duckett’s strike rate goes past a hundred.

Jul 27, 2023 15:53 IST

England vs Australia 5th Test: England off the mark; ENG: 7/0 after 2 overs

The first runs for England, scored by Ben Duckett. While Crawley gets the opening boundary for the hosts. Hazlewood finished with 7 runs in his first over.

Jul 27, 2023 15:48 IST

Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 5th Test: Starc begins with a maiden; ENG: 0/0 after 1 over

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley open the English innings. Mitchell Starc opens the attack and begins the game with a maiden over. Superb start for Australia at the Oval.

Jul 27, 2023 15:08 IST

England vs Australia 5th Test: England playing XI

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Jul 27, 2023 15:05 IST

Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 5th Test: Australia playing XI - Murphy comes in

Just one change in Australia’s playing XI from the previous match, Todd Murphy comes in.

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Josh Hazlewood, Todd Murphy

Jul 27, 2023 15:03 IST

Ashes 2023 Live Score: Australia captain Pat Cummins wins the toss, elects to field first

Australia captain Pat Cummins wins the toss, elects to field first.
Jul 27, 2023 14:54 IST

Ashes 2023 Live Score: England's playing XI

England have already announced their playing XI.

Crawley, Duckett, Ali, Root, Brook, Stokes, Bairstow, Woakes, Wood, Broad and Anderson.

For Australia, Todd Murphy and Mitchell Marsh have marked their run-ups.

Jul 27, 2023 14:49 IST

Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 5th Test: Mark Wood is team Barbie

Even though England didn’t get their hands on the Ashes, that hasn’t dampened the mood in the camp, Mark Wood recently hijacked Ben Stokes’ presser and caused a massive frenzy.

Jul 27, 2023 14:37 IST

Ashes 2023 Live Score: England vs Australia 5th Test

Welcome to our live coverage of the Ashes 2023, England take on Australia in the 5th Test having nothing but pride to play for, the Aussies can still seal the series win and that’s what they will be gunning for. Follow all the updates here from Day 1.

Comments on this piece are premoderated to ensure discussion remains on topic. Please be aware there may be a short delay in comments appearing on the site.

News18 Live Blog Team

3m ago 11:41 (IST)
Comments on this piece are premoderated to ensure discussion remains on topic. Please be aware there may be a short delay in comments appearing on the site.

@miapatrick

3m ago 11:41 (IST)
Reply
Report
Comments on this piece are premoderated to ensure discussion remains on topic. Please be aware there may be a short delay in comments appearing on the site.

@miapatrick

3m ago 11:41 (IST)
Reply
Report
view more comments

Education Policy 2020: Major Reform in Higher Education Regulatory System

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020

Haryana Won’t Conduct Higher, Technical Education Exams: Ed Minister

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020

Haryana Won’t Conduct Higher, Technical Education Exams: Ed Minister

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020

Haryana Won’t Conduct Higher, Technical Education Exams: Ed Minister

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020

Haryana Won’t Conduct Higher, Technical Education Exams: Ed Minister

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020
view more

Read more

Stokes and his men will be looking to finish the series on a high and make it 2-2 after seeing their ‘Bazball’ tactics being questioned.

Infamously, Stokes had declared England’s first innings at 393 for 8 in the first Test at Edgbaston, which proved to be a key moment as Australia would go on to win the match by 2 wickets.

In the second Test, Pat Cummins’ side prevailed again winning by 43 runs to open up a 2-0 lead, they were on the cusp of making it 3-0 however, England fought back valiantly to win the third Test in Leeds by 3 wickets to keep the Ashes alive.

Despite smashing 592 runs riding on a brilliant 189-run knock from Zak Crawley, England were looking increasingly confident of winning the fourth Test however, it wasn’t to be. Thus, it’s all to play for in the fifth Test at the Oval with both sides looking to end the series on a high.