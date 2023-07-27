Ashes 2023 Highlights ENG vs AUS 5th Test: Australia 61/1 at Stumps; Trail Australia by 222 Runs

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 23:19 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 5th Test: Having successfully retained the Ashes, Australia will be looking to prove their critics wrong after the fourth Test in Manchester got washed out which ‘saved’ Australia from England. Ben Stokes and Co. were in the driving seat of the fourth Test looking to level the series at 2-2, however, the rain gods had other ideas.
Rain washed out Day 5 in Manchester thereby effectively ending England’s chances of winning the Ashes.
STUMPS! David Warner was dismissed for 24 by Chris Woakes before the day’s play but Australia finished it on the top with 61/1 on the scoreboard. Usman Khawaja (26*) and Marnus Labuschagne (2*) are still in the middle. Another entertaining day of cricket in this series as England played some attacking brand of cricket but Australia took wickets at regular intervals to bundle them out for 283. AUS 61/1 at stumps
A solid start from Australia as David Warner and Usman Khawaja are playing with a solid approach. The southpaws are playing with a traditional Test match approach and no Bazball stuff. Australia are in the commanding position at the moment. AUS 49/0
Mitchell Starc removes Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes in quick succession to wrap up English innings. The Australian paceman finished the innings with a four-fer, while Josh Hazlewood and Todd Murphy claimed two-wicket each to dismantle England. Harry Brook was the leading run-getter with 85-run knock. England 283 All-out
The Bazball approach has not worked thus far for England in this innings as they have already lost eight wickets as Harry Brook and Mark Wood were the last two batters to went back to the pavilion. Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad in the middle and England need to cross the 300-run mark. England 268/8
Josh Hazlewood cleans up Jonny Bairstow with a stunning delivery. Good length delivery, swings inwards. Bairstow goes for the drive but ends up dragging it on to his leg stump.
Mitchell Starc has got Ben Stokes for the 9th time in Test cricket. Fuller delivery swinging away, Stokes played the wrong line, flicks to play through mid-wicket, but the ball swings away and rams into the off stump.
Todd Murphy breaks the partnership with the dismissal of Moeen Ali. The Aussie spinner has cleaned up Ali to bring England back into the game. Moeen Ali departs for 34 off 47
The players are back on the field to resume the play after lunch. Moeen Ali takes the strike, Brook at the bowler’s end. Aussie skipper Pat Cummins begins the proceedings with the ball.
Moeen Ali and Harry Brook stitched a 58-run unbeaten stand before heading for lunch on the opening day of the Oval Test. They rebuild the innings pretty well after England lost Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley and Joe Root in quick succession. Brook fast-tracked his batting, scoring 48 off 41 deliveries with the help of 7 boundaries and 2 maximums. Moeen Ali played the second fiddle and remained unbeaten on 10 off 28 at the break.
Marsh to Harry Brook - 4. A lovely cover drive that gets hugely applauded by the crowd at the Oval. Brings up 100 runs on the board for the hosts.
Joe Root plays on and walks back after scoring just 5 runs. Short of a length from Hazlewood, Root looks to play the back-foot dab but the ball takes an inside edge and cannons into the stumps.
After a phenomenal start, England lose both their openers in quick succession. Mitchell Marsh find the first breakthrough in the 12th over by getting Duckett (44) caught behind. Kumar Dharmasena didn’t oblige at first but had to overturn his decision after spotting the spike on the UltraEdge. In the next over, Pat Cummins got the batter of Zak Crawley for 22
Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett bring up a fifty-run partnership in what’s a magnificent start for England. The Aussies are desperately looking for a breakthrough.
The England batters are shifting gears gradually and Duckett is the first one to do so. A couple of boundaries to Starc in the fifth over and Duckett’s strike rate goes past a hundred.
The first runs for England, scored by Ben Duckett. While Crawley gets the opening boundary for the hosts. Hazlewood finished with 7 runs in his first over.
Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley open the English innings. Mitchell Starc opens the attack and begins the game with a maiden over. Superb start for Australia at the Oval.
England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
Just one change in Australia’s playing XI from the previous match, Todd Murphy comes in.
Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Josh Hazlewood, Todd Murphy
England have already announced their playing XI.
Crawley, Duckett, Ali, Root, Brook, Stokes, Bairstow, Woakes, Wood, Broad and Anderson.
For Australia, Todd Murphy and Mitchell Marsh have marked their run-ups.
Even though England didn’t get their hands on the Ashes, that hasn’t dampened the mood in the camp, Mark Wood recently hijacked Ben Stokes’ presser and caused a massive frenzy.
Welcome to our live coverage of the Ashes 2023, England take on Australia in the 5th Test having nothing but pride to play for, the Aussies can still seal the series win and that’s what they will be gunning for. Follow all the updates here from Day 1.
Infamously, Stokes had declared England’s first innings at 393 for 8 in the first Test at Edgbaston, which proved to be a key moment as Australia would go on to win the match by 2 wickets.
In the second Test, Pat Cummins’ side prevailed again winning by 43 runs to open up a 2-0 lead, they were on the cusp of making it 3-0 however, England fought back valiantly to win the third Test in Leeds by 3 wickets to keep the Ashes alive.
Despite smashing 592 runs riding on a brilliant 189-run knock from Zak Crawley, England were looking increasingly confident of winning the fourth Test however, it wasn’t to be. Thus, it’s all to play for in the fifth Test at the Oval with both sides looking to end the series on a high.
