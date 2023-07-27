Ashes 2023 Highlights ENG vs AUS 5th Test: Australia 61/1 at Stumps; Trail Australia by 222 Runs

Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 5th Test: Having successfully retained the Ashes, Australia will be looking to prove their critics wrong after the fourth Test in Manchester got washed out which ‘saved’ Australia from England. Ben Stokes and Co. were in the driving seat of the fourth Test looking to level the series at 2-2, however, the rain gods had other ideas.

Rain washed out Day 5 in Manchester thereby effectively ending England’s chances of winning the Ashes.