Ashes 2023 Day 3 Highlights: Play Abandoned Due to Rain, England 28/2; Lead Australia by 35 Runs

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 23:00 IST
Birmingham
Ashes 2023 Live Score, ENG vs AUS Day 3: Opener Usman Khawaja hit his seventh Test century since being recalled by Australia to lead a solid effort on day two of the first Ashes Test against England at Edgbaston. Read More
England were batting at 28/2 when the heavens opened up for the second time today, having declared at 393/8 in the first innings, they hold a 35-run lead over Australia after restricting Pat Cummins’ side to 386 on Day 3. Do return on Day 4 for Monday’s action. That’s it from us, goodbye.
Seems like that’s that on Day 3, Barmy Army have tweeted that the play has been abandoned, play is likely to resume on Day 4 now. England batting at 28/2, they have a lead of 35 runs over Australia. Joe Root and Ollie Pope both yet to open their account will resume action tomorrow.
Meanwhile, the umpires had a look, and they’ve decided to take another look half hour later. Seems like this could be a really long evening.
Not too many positive signs, rain hasn’t stopped, continues to pour down and it seems that we’re likely to be in for a long wait today, if the umpires don’t call it a day and if the rain doesn’t stop in the next half hour or so.
There’s an inspection scheduled for 10 PM IST, however, the bad news is that the rain has gotten heavier here in Edgbaston. This second spell of rain has been prolonged one, and Tea has been taken, so we’re essentially all waiting for the third session on Day 3.
The rain has continued to come down heavily at Edgbaston, it’s the second spell of rain today, the first once last not too long but this current spell has forced play to a halt for a while now. Still no update as to when the play will restart.
It’s pelting down hammer and tongs in Birmingham, England’s Barmy Army giving the fans a glimpse of the rain at Edgbaston.
Once again the heaven have opened up, second time today as the players comes off, the covers put over the pitch, Australia were really all over England, removed both the openers in quick succession. England 28/2, they lead Australia by 35 runs, stay tuned, we’ll keep you updated about the restart.
Zak Crawley also departs and England are in a spot of bother, the England opener gave away a healthy edge and Alex Carey does the rest, Australian bowlers enjoying a stunning spell on Day 3. England under the cosh, they reach 27/2.
Ben Duckett gives away a leading edge to Cameron Green, he takes the catch, will it stand? Umpires go upstairs for a re-check. Can Australia celebrate their first wicket just after the rain delay? Yes they can! Third umpire agrees, Duckett goes for 19, Australia 27/1.
Play resumes in Edgbaston after rain enforced delay, England 27/0 lead Australia by 34 runs, meanwhile two huge appeals by Scott Boland and the Australian players on Zak Crawley umpire Marais Erasmus not impressed. Crawley batting at 7 off 23, Ben Duckett batting at 19 off 24.
According to a tweet from England’s Barmy Army, the action between Day 3 of Ashes 2023 first Test will resume from 8 PM IST, roughly half hour from now.
What started off a light shower has now intensified and the match between England and Australia has been left on a cliff-hanger, Australia managed to score 386 before getting all-out, England having declared at 393/8 in their first innings were at 26/0 when the skies opened up.
Hopefully it’s just a passing shower, stay tuned as we will keep you updated regarding the re-start once there’s an update.
Rain has come to halt play here on Day 3, hopefully a passing shower, only 7 overs bowled in the second innings and the rain gods have decided to flirt a little bit. England lead Australia by 33 runs, they reach 26/0 in their second innings. Zak Crawley batting at 7 off 18, Ben Duckett batting at 18 off 23.
England finally notch their first boundary, Ben Duckett gets one against Nathan Lyon in the sixth over of the second innings, they extend their lead to 31 runs, reaching 24/0 after 6 overs. Crawley batting at 7 off 17, Duckett batting at 17 off 20.
England start with a rather cautious approach this time around, Crawley notched two boundaries on the start of the first two overs in the previous innings, but a lot more cautious approach in the second innings. 3 overs have been bowled, still no boundary, England 12/0.
Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett come out to bat for England in the second innings. Ben Stokes’ side lead the game by 7 runs, time for some more Bazball perhaps?
That’s lunch, the final nail in the coffin for Australia, skipper Pat Cummins departs, and Australia are all out for 386 runs, England lead by 7 runs ahead of their second innings. They will come out to bat after lunch. Stay tuned for the second session.
England are all over Australia now, Scott Boland departs without opening his account and England are just one wicket away from inflicting the all-out, Australia 378/9, they trail England by 15 runs with just 1 wicket in hand.
Australian tail is very well exposed now, they trail England by 16 runs however the wickets continue to fall, Robinson strikes again to remove Nathan Lyon, the Australia batter was trying to smash the ball beyond the boundary but Duckett is there to complete the catch, England going for the kill, Australia 377/8.
Castled! Robinson removes Usman Khawaja and the fort is breached, England can now smell blood. Australia 372/7, Khawaja was decided by Robinson who deceived the batter with a yorker, and removes the stump! Australia trail England by 21 runs.
Australia are now close to overtaking England, the lead has almost vanquished, Usman Khawaja closing in on his 150, Pat Cummins giving him a lending hand. Australia reach 371/6 after 111 overs, they’ve done really well to hurt England this morning on Day 3, losing just one wicket. Cummins batting at 27 off 48, Khawaja batting at 140 off 315.
Usman Khawaja is edging closer to his 150, and he’s led Australia to within touching distance of taking the lead against England, Australia trail by just 27 now, they reach 366/6 after 108 overs, Khawaja batting at 139 in 308 balls, Cummins is batting at 25 off 37 balls.
Usman Khawaja continues to lead the charge for Australia, they trail England by just 31 runs. Australia reach 362/6, Khawaja is batting at 138 in 301 balls, Pat Cummins now batting at 21 off 26. Cummins’s side on the verge of taking the lead against England.
Australia cross the 350-run mark, they trail England by 38 runs after 102 overs, Usman Khawaja will be key for Australia. He’s currently batting at 137, Pat Cummins by his side batting at 15 off 16. Khawaja’s play will determine how much Australia can accumulate from here on.
Jimmy Anderson has the last laugh against Alex Carey, the Australia batter smashes back-to-back boundaries, the English pacer comes round the wicket, with the angle, and castles Carey who was batting at 66. The partnership is broke, Australia 338/6, trail England by 55 runs.
Australia are looking to brave the early storm by England, they reach 330/5 after 97 overs, and England lead by just 63 runs, Usman Khawaja the architect-in-chief for Aussies, he’s batting at 135 in 288 balls, Alex Carey batting at 58 in 95. The partnership reaches 110 runs.
An early chance goes begging for England on Day 3, Anderson had Cary in all sorts of trouble, fuller delivery outside off, angling in and Carey gives away an inside edge but the ball can’t be gobbled up by Bairstow. Australia survive, they reach 312/5 after 95 overs. Khawaja batting at 127, Carey on 52.
Jimmy Anderson to get us underway on Day 3, Usman Khwaja batting at 126, Alex Carey at 52, Australia trail England by 82.
Khawaja’s brilliant unbeaten 126, his 15th career century but his first in Tests in England, and his vital partnerships with Travis Head (50) and Alex Carey (52 not out) helped Australia finish the day on 311/5, trailing by 82 with five wickets remaining.
Khawaja’s record since returning in the Sydney Test against the same opponents back in January of 2022 has been phenomenal.
The left-hander has hit tons in India and Pakistan in that time, as well as reaching triple figures at home against South Africa and England. But his record in English conditions had been poor before this outstanding knock in Birmingham.
Khawaja has now scored 1747 runs in the 31 innings since his return to the Australian fold, averaging an extraordinary 69.88 in that time.
And an emotional reaction from Khawaja upon reaching his landmark spoke to how significant this moment is for the 36-year-old.
Australia had resumed on 14/0 after England declared on the first day – the second time England have made such an unusual move in 2023 under Ben Stokes’ captaincy. And a slow opening half hour was soon blown up by a Stuart Broad double strike.
A wafted drive with limited footwork from David Warner saw him inside edge the ball onto his stumps, and Labuschagne fell victim to Broad’s recently-honed outswinger the very next ball, with Jonny Bairstow holding on to a good catch.
An attempted leg-side trap to Steve Smith on the hat-trick ball didn’t pay off, and Smith and Khawaja steadily ate through the morning session with a partnership of 38 across 16.4 overs before Stokes had the key man trapped lbw for a 59-ball 16.
Australia went in at lunch 78/3, still 315 runs behind, with England having used seven bowlers in the first session – including experimental single-over spells from part-timers Harry Brook and Joe Root.
Khawaja shared three crucial partnerships, 81 runs for the fourth wicket with Head (50 off 63 balls, 8×4, 1×6), 72 for the fifth wicket with Cameron Green (38) and an unfinished stand of 91 with Carey (52 not out) as they ended the day at 311/5, still 82 runs adrift of England’s first innings score and in a great position to take the lead.
Head was very severe on Moeen Ali as he and Khawaja completed their fifties in the post-lunch session. But Stokes stuck by his plan of keeping the field up to Moeen, and he reaped rewards for that faith when Head tried one shot too many and fell to the returning spinner for a 63-ball 50.
And the 35-year-old Moeen could have had a second wicket in the same over when a beautifully-flighted delivery spun past the charging Cameron Green only for Bairstow to miss the stumping opportunity.
Khawaja completed his century off 199 balls, hitting 12 boundaries and two sixes. His almost blemish-free 126 carried Australia to a position where they have five wickets in hand and just 82 runs to overtake the hosts. They could have been in a worse situation and have to thank Khawaja, Head and Carey besides their lucky stars for the position they find themselves in.
England can only blame themselves for not getting into a more formidable position having squandered several chances to pin their rivals to the canvas during the day’s second half. While keeper Jonny Bairstow muffed a stumping off Cameron Green (before he had even scored) and dropped a catch from Alex Carey (on 26), their costliest miss was the reprieve offered to Khawaja in the final hour.
Stuart Broad claimed 2-49 riding on the early strikes while Moeen Ali, brought out of retirement as a last-minute replacement, claimed 2-124 off 29 overs.
News18 Live Blog Team