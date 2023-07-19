Ashes 4th Test Day 1 Highlights: Chris Woakes Claims Four-fer as Australia 299/8 at Stumps

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 23:15 IST
Manchester (UK)
Ashes 2023, 4th Test: The first day’s play has been intense, to say the least. Stuart Broad had started off with an early wicket of Khawaja but Australia had instances where they fought back but none of the batters could manage to go further to score the big runs. England’s stand-out bowler has to be Woakes as he picked up four wickets for 52 runs after bowling 19 overs.
England captain Ben Stokes opted to field first. Australia lead the series 2-1.
England will be the happier of the two sides as they picked 8 wickets for 299 runs. Australian batters managed to get starts but failed to capitalise after being set as England managed to find wickets at regular intervals. Stokes was spot on for sending in Woakes to start off with the second new ball.
England’s plan works as Woakes gets the wicket of Carey. The Australian keeper looked to play the ball but left mid-way which led to an edge to Bairstow.
Australia 294/6 ; Alex Carey 20(49) c. J Bairstow b. C Woakes
England has taken the new ball to add more pressure to the Australian batting. They will look to take wickets with the help of the new ball and Woakes has been given first dibs at the Aussies.
Things have mellowed down but with the 2nd new ball around the corner, the England side will look to clean up the Australian tail-enders.
England will be looking to clear the Australian batting order as they want a win to stay alive in the Ashes. Moeen Ali and James Anderson in the attack to pick more wickets.
Bairstow who has been under huge criticism for his wicket-keeping has taken a screamer. Marsh looked in good form as he nicked one to the keeper, which Bairstow managed to get his hands on. Australia is in real danger.
Australia 255/7; Mitchell Marsh: 51(60) – c. J Bairstow b. C Woakes
Woakes came in against a struggling Cameron Green as he dismisses the Aussie. Green was struggling throughout the innings to get set. The delivery came in straight onto the stumps and the umpire’s decision to give it out came in handy as the review went down to the umpire’s call.
Australia 254/6; Cameron Green: 16(29) – LBW b. C Woakes
Mitch Marsh looks to be the aggressor as he and Cameron Green look to fight back. England however are going at it with Wood coming in the attack. Green looks to be struggling to get himself set.
Head gets caught out by Broad yet again with the short delivery. England continues to gain momentum as they are able to get batters out at regular intervals.
Australia 189/5; Travis Head: 48(65) – c. J Root b. Stuart Broad
Australia are under pressure as they will look to post a decent total. But the regular loss of wickets will prove to be a challenge as England keep finding a way to get the batters out.
Really unfortunate but Marnus Labuschagne is out LBW by Moeen Ali as he was beaten by the turn generated by Ali. Marnus was really patient in his forties but was eventually dismissed.
Australia 183/3; Marnus Labuschagne: 51(115) – LBW b. M Ali
Marnus Labuschagne leads the Australian’s resistance as he edges closer to his first fifty in this years Ashes series.
Travis Head is facing a barrage of short balls from both Mark Wood and Chris Woakes. Not looking to make the same mistake as in the previous Tests, the English bowlers look to take advantage of his weakness to short balls.
England’s persistence got them the wicket as Smith was caught across the stumps Mark Wood’s pace caused Smith to be dismissed by LBW. Travis Head comes in at Number 5
Australia 120/3; Steve Smith: 41(52) – LBW b. C Wood
The Aussie fight back goes on as Smith and Labuschagne reach the fifty partnership milestone.
Mark Wood will look to use his pace as he starts off the 2nd Session in the days play.
The players head back for lunch as Smith and Labuschagne look to rebuild the Australian innings. The bowlers will look to pick more wickets so that they can induce a favourable result for England.
Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad have been the pick of the bowlers so far as they both picked wickets of Khawaja and Warner respectively.
Steve Smith timed that to perfection as he came down the ground and smashed the ball for a six at long on.
England have brought on their spinner, Moeen Ali. With 10 minutes to go before lunch, Moeen will look to out pressure on the Aussies with a wicket.
David Warner who has looked to put his bad days behind him gets caught out as he attempts to drive the ball but edges it to the keeper Jonny Bairstow
Australia 61/2; David Warner: 32(38) - c. J Bairstow b. C Woakes
Both sides will take a drinks break after the Aussies found a glaring light from the audience’s stand which was caused due to construction.
Warner who is looking to be aggressive will be looking to make use of the pace of Mark Wood as he looks to stitch up a partnership with Marnus Labuschagne with the quick singles.
The Player of the Match in the previous Test, Mark Wood is brought into the attack. The fast bowler will look to use his pace to rattle the Australian batters.
Stuart Broad has now levelled with Ian Botham for the record, of most test wickets against Australia. Chris Woakes is brought into the attack.
Stuart Broad finally made the necessary adjustments after bowling too wide in the initial overs. He bowled the right line and length towards the stumps as Khawaja was dismissed by LBW. Marnus Labuschagne walks in to take strike.
Warner seems to be struggling to judge the length as he almost gets dismissed for LBW twice within the over.
James Anderson will look to take advantage of home ground in Old Trafford as he is brought into the attack.
Stuart Broad who has dismissed David Warner 17 times bowled a loose delivery as Warner capitalised and scored a boundary of the first over.
David Warner managed to keep his place in Australia’s XI for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford despite the opener’s ongoing struggles against England paceman Stuart Broad.
But spinner Todd Murphy has been dropped for a match starting Wednesday as Australia go into a Test without a frontline slow bowler for the first time in 11 years.
Australia captain Pat Cummins, bidding to lead the side to a first Ashes series win in England since 2001 at 2-1 up with two to play, said Tuesday that Warner would continue to open with Usman Khawaja.
Warner managed just five runs in total as he fell twice to Broad during England’s three-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley.
Broad has now dismissed the left-hander 17 times in Tests and could equal the record for most dismissals by a bowler against a single batsman at this level — held by Australia great Glenn McGrath, who claimed the wicket of former England captain Mike Atherton 19 times –- if he does another double over Warner in Manchester.
But Cummins said Warner’s role in three partnerships over 50 had helped Ashes-holders Australia establish their series lead and backed the 36-year-old, averaging a meagre 23.5 after six innings, to return to form this week.
– ‘Back Davey’ –
“Davey didn’t have his best game last week at Headingley but prior to that, I think he’s looked really good –- he’s had three fifty-run partnerships which can be rare over here in England,” Cummins told reporters at Old Trafford.
The fast bowler added: “We back Davey, absolutely. We know how tough it can be to open over here. He’s doing all the right things, he’s shown some great signs and I’m sure a big score is just around the corner.”
Cummins also confirmed Josh Hazlewood would replace fellow seamer Scott Boland, who has taken just two wickets in two Tests at a hugely expensive average of 115.5.
Meanwhile, fit-again all-rounder Cameron Green will replace Murphy after the novice spinner bowled just 9.3 overs at Headingley following Nathan Lyon’s tour-ending calf injury in the second Test at Lord’s.
“Nathan Lyon is the greatest off-spinner we’ve ever had so it’s not quite apples for apples (in comparing him to Murphy),” Cummins said before Australia announced their side later Tuesday.
Australia only need a draw in Manchester to retain the Ashes.
But having been in the shared 2019 series in England, Cummins is determined to lead Australia to an outright Ashes campaign win this season and so crown a tour that has also seen his side defeat India in the World Test Championship final at The Oval.
Rain is forecast to fall in Manchester later this week, with Tests at Old Trafford infamous for being interrupted by bad weather.
“The first preference is always to try to win,” said Cummins. “We drew the 2019 series and we’ve all come back pretty clear we want to win this one.”
England announced their side on Monday, making just one change to their XI, with all-time leading wicket-taker James Anderson returning on his home ground in place of Ollie Robinson.
