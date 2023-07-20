ENG vs AUS Highlights Ashes 2023, 4th Test Day 2: Zak Crawley's Brilliance Help England Take Lead at Stumps

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023, 4th Test Day 2: Opener Zak Crawley hit a rapid 189 as England dominated the second day of the fourth Ashes test to take a 67-run lead over Australia with six wickets left at stumps on Thursday. England reached 384-4 in 72 overs in reply to Australia’s first innings of 317. The visitors were dismissed in the morning session at Old Trafford after resuming on 299-8. Crawley took England into the lead after just 54.3 overs with a superb flick for six off Mitch Marsh.

