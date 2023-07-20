ENG vs AUS Highlights Ashes 2023, 4th Test Day 2: Zak Crawley's Brilliance Help England Take Lead at Stumps

Curated By: Aakash Biswas & Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: July 20, 2023, 23:43 IST
United Kingdom (UK)
ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023, 4th Test Day 2: Opener Zak Crawley hit a rapid 189 as England dominated the second day of the fourth Ashes test to take a 67-run lead over Australia with six wickets left at stumps on Thursday. England reached 384-4 in 72 overs in reply to Australia’s first innings of 317. The visitors were dismissed in the morning session at Old Trafford after resuming on 299-8. Crawley took England into the lead after just 54.3 overs with a superb flick for six off Mitch Marsh.
England will look to bundle out Australia as quickly as possible when they take the field on Thursday.
England ended Day 2 on a high despite losing the wickets of Zak Crawley and Joe Root. Ben Stokes and Harry Brook added an unbeaten 33-run partnership for the fifth wicket as England reach 384/4 at Stumps. Sensational batting performance from England as Crawley and Root stamped their authority over the Australian batters to help England take the lead. England 384/4 at stumps, lead Australia (317) by 67 runs
Ben Stokes and Harry Brook are not taking any risk here as they know England are in a formidable position here and losing a wicket or two before stumps will help Australia bounce back in the position. England have already taken a 57-run lead thus far. ENG 374/4
OUT! Josh Hazlewood strikes as Australia fight back with the crucial wicket of Joe Root. He missed his century as the ball was too low and he failed to get a bat on it and got castled. Australia need to take wickets at regular intervals to bounce back in the match. ENG 351/4
OUT! Cameron Green finally provides the breakthrough and gets the big wicket of Zak Crawley who missed his double century by 11 runs. Magnificent knock from the English opener as every Australian player shook his hand and congratulated him for hi brilliant batting. ENG 336/3
Zak Crawley smashed Mitchell Marsh for a maximum as England take the lead over Australia. The English opener is in his 180s at the moment as Australian bowlers look down and out at the moment. ENG 323/2
Zak Crawley is now marching towards his double century as England have touched the 300-run mark here. Dominant batting performance from England thus far in this innings. Australia need something special to break the stand now. ENG 300/2 in 52 overs
No stopping for Zak Crawley as he completes 150. He reaches the mark with a back-to-back boundary. He is just not looking to slow down and Australian bowlers are clueless about how to get him out. ENG 276/2
Fifty For Joe Root! Another fine knock from Joe Root his 59th Test fifty. He continues to play his outrageous reverse sweep shot and reaches the mark with the same shot. He is matching the beats with Crawley at the moment. ENG 256/2
England dominated the second session courtesy of sensational batting performances from Zak Crawley and Joe Root. Crawley dominated the Australia bowlers with his shots all around the park while Root also complemented him well after Moeen Ali’s departure. ENG 239/2 in 41 overs
Zak Crawley continues to smash the Australia bowlers and especially Travis Head as he smacked him for a six to bring up a 100-run partnership with Joe Root. Scintillating batting performance from the English opener. ENG 235/2
Century For Crawley! He sets the platform for England here in the crucial Test match to get back in the series. He has been terrific thus far with the bat and stamped his authority over the Australian bowlers to put pressure on them. Sensational batting as his second fifty came off just 26 balls.
Zak Crawley is not stopping for anyone here and marching towards his century. He took his time at the start of innings to get set and has been hitting boundaries at regular intervals in the second session as his strike rate has boosted up and over 100. ENG 157/2
Mitchell Starc strikes again and this time he gets the better of Moeen Ali who was looking in fine touch. He departs for 54 as Usman Khawaja grabbed a fine catch to send him back to the pavilion. WI 130/2
Fifty for Moeen Ali! A fine knock from the southpaw thus far as he continues to play his shots freely. The southpaw played it in the air and took a double to complete his half-century. Australia are on the backfoot now as nothing is going in their favour. ENG 119/1
Fifty For Zak Crawley! Travis Head came into the attack and Crawley smashed him for four to hit his fifty and then followed it up with a maximum, Sensational from the opener as England also crossed the 100-run mark. ENG 108/1
Moeen Ali is now marching towards his half-century. The southpaw has already crossed the 3000-run mark in Test cricket. Hei playing fluently thus far as Australia have found it difficult to cause problems for him thus far. ENG 89/1
The Bazball cricket begins as Zak Crawley and Moeen Ali are now dealing in boundaries here. Ali hit one to Pat Cummins, while Crawly smashed Cameron Green for a couple. ENG 81/1
Moeen Ali and Zak Crawley are back in the middle. Cameron Green to bowl the first over of second session.
Moeen Ali and Zak Crawley put England on top at Lunch as they have posted 61/1 in 16 overs. Crawley displayed some discipline in his batting while Ali played his free flowing drives to keep the scoreboard moving for Australia. Mitchell Starc turned out to be the only successful bowler for Australia in the first session. England 61/1 at Lunch
Zak Crawley and Moeen Ali are taking England forward here after an early blow. They are not batting with the ‘Bazball’ approach but have been effective thus far with the bat. ENG 38/1
Mitchell Starc strikes in the third over of the innings and gets the better of Ben Duckett as he goes for 1. Starc once again does the job for Australia with the new ball. England once again under pressure early in the innings after losing an opener early. ENG 9/1 2.1 overs
Ben Duckett and Zak Crawling are in the middle to open the innings for England. Mitchell Starc will start the proceedings with the new ball.
OUT! Chris Woakes finally gets the fifer and dismisses Jos Hazlewood for 4 as Australia bundled out for 317. Michell Starc played a fighting 36-run* knock to help Australia cross the 300-run mark. Woakes turned out to be too good for the Australia batters in the first innings as he troubled them with the swing on the offer. Australia 317 all out in 90.2 overs
Chris Woakes almost got his five-wicket haul but it turned out to be a no-ball as Josh Hazlewood survived and Australia have a chance to add more runs to their total.
OUT! James Anderson gets the better of Pat Cummins on the first ball of the day. The Aussie captain played it on the covers and Ben Stokes grabbed an easy catch. Perfect start for the day for England and James Anderson. AUS 299/9 in 83.1 overs
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Ashes 2023, 4th Test Day 2 from Old Trafford.
With England in do-or-die territory at 2-1 down heading into the test, the collective mission in Manchester was even more important than any personal landmarks, guaranteeing Woakes a healthy share of the spotlight. He bowled superbly all day to claim 4-52 in 19 overs, with Australia finishing one run shy of 300 after being sent in by Ben Stokes.
Woakes picked up exactly where he left off in an excellent comeback performance at Headingley, picking off David Warner (32) in the morning session before removing Australia’s dangerous dueling all-rounders Mitch Marsh (51) and Cameron Green (16) in one outstanding over in the evening.
Stuart Broad claimed his 600th test wicket for England and joined test cricket’s exclusive club as he and Chris Woakes kept England’s hopes of a rousing Ashes comeback alive at Old Trafford.
Three years after taking his 500th wicket at the same ground, Broad completed another century to join a hall of fame that includes only four other names: Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Broad’s teammate James Anderson and Anil Kumble. Among fast bowlers, Anderson and Broad stand alone in the pantheon.
Steve Smith (41) and Labuschagne had earlier taken the visitors to 107-2 at lunch. A 92 mph rocket from Mark Wood in the afternoon beat the defensive push of Smith to end a 59-run partnership. After Labuschagne had registered his first fifty of the series, he played all around a straight one from Moeen Ali and another England review bore fruit and ended a 63-run stand. Labuschagne was lbw for 51.
News18 Live Blog Team