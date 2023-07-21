ENG vs AUS Highlights Ashes 2023, 4th Test Day 3: Mark Wood Runs Riot as Australia in Trouble at Stumps

Curated By: Aakash Biswas & Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: July 22, 2023, 00:10 IST
United Kingdom (UK)
ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023, 4th Test Day 3 Updates: England grabbed four Australia wickets to press closer to an Ashes-series leveling victory on day three of the fourth Test on Friday. After posting a rapid-fire 592 for a massive first-innings lead of 275, England reduced Australia to 113-4 in its second innings by stumps at Old Trafford. Marnus Labuschagne was defying England on 44 and Mitch Marsh was with him on 1.
England dominated the session completely as Mark Wood ran riot by dismissing two in-form Australia batters Steve Smith and Travis Head. Wood’s pace was too hot to handle for Australia who are marching towards a massive defeat. Marnus Labuschagne (44*) and Mitchell Marsh (1*) are in the middle for the visitors. Australia 317 and 113/4 at stumps, trail England (592) by 162 runs
OUT! Mark Wood gets another one and this time gets the wicket of Travis Head with a lethal bouncer. Head failed to judge the line of the ball and got dismissed for just 1. Australia continue to struggle in this match and losing wickets at regular intervals. AUS 108/4
OUT! Mark Wood gets the massive wicket of Steve Smith as Australia in massive trouble here. Wood managed to outclass Smith with his pace as he edged the ball behind the stumps. Australia will now rely on the rain to help them in the next two days. AUS 97/3
Mark Wood is running riot with the ball and putting pressure on Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. Australia need a massive partnership here to get back into the game and their two best batters are in the middle at the moment. AUS 90/2
OUT! Chris Woakes strikes and gets the better of David Warner who fails to score big once again in this series. He edged the ball onto the stumps to take a long walk back towards the pavilion. He departs for 28 as Australia are in massive trouble here. AUS 54/1
David Warner is looking in good touch thus far. Australia desperately wants him to play a big knock in this inning to rescue them. On the other hand, England bowlers are hitting the right areas to ask the tough questions. AUS 46/1 in 16 overs
Australia lost Usman Khawaja before the tea as the express pace of Mark Wood managed to get an edge from his bat. Marnus Labuschagne started strong with a boundary. Australia are on the backfoot in the game and they need a miraculous effort from the batting unit to save this match. David Warner is currently batting at 17 alongside Labuschagne (4*). Australia 39/1 at Tea
A cautious start from Australia and they need this approach to save this match. It’s an uphill task for Australia to avoid a defeat in this Test match but they have the ability to do so with a star-studded batting line-up. AUS 14/0
Australia openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner are in the middle. James Anderson will start the proceedings with the new ball.
Cameron Green dismisses James Anderson and unfortunately, Jonny Bairstow missed his century and was left stranded on 99*. England got all out for 592 here and took a massive 275-run lead. Ben Stokes is happy with the efforts of Jonny Bairstow who lit up Old Trafford with his blistering batting. England 592 all out, take 275-run lead
Jonny Bairstow is smashing the Australia bowlers all around the par and now marching towards his century. Ben Stokes is standing the dressing room and is just waiting for Bairstow to hit the mark. Australia are under immense pressure. ENG 572/9
FIFTY For Jonny Bairstow! The wicketkeeper batter returns to form in the must-win match. He is looking in sublime touch and smashing the bowlers for fun here. ENG 536/9
OUT! Josh Hazlewood claims his fifer as he takes the catch of Stuart Broad on his own bowling. England are in no mood to declare as James Anderson is walking in the middle. They want to add as many runs as possible. ENG 526/9
After a brief break due to rain, Jonny Bairstow and Stuart Broad resumed England’s innings as they have taken a 200-run plus lead here. Bairstow and Broad have the license to attack the bowlers. ENG 519/8
Josh Hazlewood removes Mark Wood at the stroke of Lunch here. Mark Wood was completely outclassed by that delivery and failed to get the bat to the ball. Wicket number for Hazlewood. Jonny Bairstow walks back to the dressing room after scoring 41*. England are well ahead in the game now. England 506/8 at Lunch, Lead Australia (317) by 189 runs.
Jonny Bairstow shifts the gears and Josh Hazlewood for a couple of boundaries followed by a double to touch the 500-run mark. Sensational batting from the wicketkeeper batter who was under the scanner before the match. ENG 500/7
OUT! Josh Hazlewood strikes again and gets the wicket of Chris Woakes who departs for a golden duck here. Australia need to wrap up the English innings early now. Mark Wood is the new man in the middle. ENG 486/7
OUT! The second new ball works well for Australia as Josh Hazlewood gets the better of Harry Brooks for 61 who went for a big shot but got caught by Mitchell Starc near the boundary line. Australia need wickets at regular intervals to control the damage. ENG 474/6
Fifty For Harry Brook! Another fine knock from the young English batter. The hosts have also crossed the 450-run mark. Brook has turned out to be a player for future with the potential to become the best in the business. ENG 453/5
OUT! Pat Cummins finally breaks the stand and gets the better of Ben Stokes. The Aussie captain castled his counterpart but England are still well ahead in the game. Jonny Bairstow is the new man in and we can expect the fireworks will continue from England with the bat. ENG 437/5
Fifty For Ben Stokes! Another fine knock from the English captain as he has been the flagbearer of the Bazball cricket. England are well ahead in the game with a 119-run lead and they are looking to smash more here quickly in this session. ENG 436/4
Harry Brook has joined the party as he smashed Mitchell Starc for three boundaries in an over. Sensational batting from Brook and Stokes and England are scoring at a run rate over 6 at the moment in this session. Pat Cummins is stunned once again here. ENG 422/4
A fine start from Ben Stokes as he is looking to score runs at a healthy rate here. However, he took a risky double here which could have ended his stay in the middle. He smashed Josh Hazlewood for a boundary as England cross the 400-run mark. ENG 402/4
Ben Stokes and Harry Brook are in the middle to start the proceedings with the bat for England. Josh Hazlewood has the ball in hand.
All eyes will be on Ben Stokes, and how he is going to approach the first session of Day 3. England have already taken the lead but they need to extend it and put pressure on Australia by posting something near 500 in the first innings.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the third day of Ashes 2023 4th Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester.
The hosts will look to extend their first innings when they take on Australia in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, Manchester on the third day. After Zak Crawley’s super-charged 189 and fifties from Moeen Ali and Joe Root, England were 384-4 at stumps on Thursday in reply to the tourists’ first-innings 317, a lead of 67 runs. Ben Stokes & Co are currently 2-1 down in the five-game series and face a must-win situation in Manchester to keep the series alive.
Crawley and Joe Root shared a breathtaking partnership of 206 runs in just 29 overs. That stand came after Crawley and Moeen Ali (54) had put on 121 for the second wicket. At the close, Harry Brook was 14 not out with England captain Ben Stokes 24 not out.
Crawley extended his fourth hundred in 38 Tests past 150 with two superb straight-driven boundaries off successive deliveries from Australia captain Pat Cummins. But, in sight of a second Test double century, and with Cummins running out of ideas, Crawley chopped on to all-rounder Cameron Green.
It was the end of a remarkable innings in which the 25-year-old Crawley scored at better than a run-a-ball, facing 182 deliveries, hitting 21 fours and three sixes.
England’s 336-3 became 351-4 when Root was bowled for 84 by a Josh Hazlewood ball that kept exceptionally low.
Australia’s woes were compounded when Starc, who led their attack with 2-74 from 15 overs, left the field after landing heavily on his left shoulder and making a diving stop. Moeen, in red-ball retirement until the start of this series, earlier became just the fourth England player to complete the Test ‘double’ of 3,000 runs and 200 wickets. He was caught for 54 by a diving Usman Khawaja from a fierce pull off Starc.
In the morning, Australia were bowled out after resuming on 299-8, with none of their batsmen making more than the 51 achieved by both Marnus Labuschagne and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh. Chris Woakes wrapped up the innings to finish with 5-62 — his first five-wicket Ashes haul.
News18 Live Blog Team