Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS 5th Test Day 3, Highlights: England 389/9 at Stumps, Lead Australia by 377 Runs

Gritty half-century from premier batter Steve Smith, along with vital contributions from captain Pat Cummins and off-spinner Todd Murphy helped Australia take a lead of 12 runs against England after being bowled for 295 on day two of fifth Ashes Test at The Oval in London on Friday.

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett got England off to a blistering start in their second innings in the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval on Saturday with a fifty partnership inside nine overs.

England had yet to start their innings when play resumed on the third day, with Australia 12 runs ahead after Steve Smith’s 71 had led them to 295 all out.

But England, in a match they have to win to square the series at 2-2, needed only one over to erase that deficit.

Crawley, who had struck a cover-drive for four off the first ball of the series, played a similar shot off Saturday’s first ball from Mitchell Starc to the delight of a packed crowd.

But it was left-hander Ben Duckett who was the more aggressive of England’s openers on a sunny day ideal for batting.

He drove Starc’s fifth ball for a four through mid-on before clipping the sixth, a half-volley, through midwicket for another boundary as England took the lead.

And when Josh Hazlewood presented Duckett with another legside boundary, that too was confidently clipped away for a four as well.

Starc’s first two overs cost an expensive 22 runs and Australia captain Pat Cummins brought himself on at the Pavilion End in place of the left-arm fast bowler.

Duckett, however, deliberately glided Cummins past gully for yet another boundary.

Cummins went around the wicket to Duckett in a bid to cramp him for room, but the batsman responded with a pull that sped to the fine leg rope as England’s fifty came up in just 8.4 overs.