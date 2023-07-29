Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS 5th Test Day 3, Highlights: England 389/9 at Stumps, Lead Australia by 377 Runs

Curated By: Feroz Khan & Ritayan Basu
Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 23:29 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
James Anderson and Stuart Broad see Day 3 out for England as the hosts’ polish off the day at 389 for the loss of 9 wickets.
The Three Lions have a 377-run lead over the visiting Aussies.
Mark Wood’s innings comes to an end as spinner Todd Murphy manages to get rid of the Englishman as Mitchell Marsh hold on to an easy catch.
England lead by 367 runs.
How many more runs can Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad add before Australia wrap up the English innings?
Mitchell Starc takes his fourth wicket!
The pacer pitches one short and Moeen Ali tries to clear the ropes behind the wicket with a cut, but falls short and Hazlewood collects the ball without any hesitation.
Chris Woakes was sent back to the dugout after scoring just 1 run as he offered up a catch to Usman Khawaja off Mitchell Starc.
Jonny Bairstow makes his way back to the pavilion after making 72 runs before being dismissed by Australian pacer Mitchell Starc.
The right-hand batsman is caught behind off the pacer’s delivery after looking unconvincing in the two deliveries leading up to the wicket-taking ball.
Josh Hazlewood could have brought an end to Moeen Ali’s innings, but instead, the Australian pacer let an opportunity slip as Ali pulled a Starc delivery behind the wicket, but could not get the connection he wanted.
It was a good attempt from the tall seamer, but he couldn’t get to the ball in time as it finds its way beyond the ropes.
Moeen Ali replaces Root and is getting into the groove with a couple of beautifully struck boundaries.
England push their lead to 334 runs with Ali at 13 and Bairstow batting on 71.
Joe Root has been castled.
Murphy’s delivery finally finds a way past Root’s solidity as he nicks one onto the stumps to bring an end to a brilliant innings.
Root gone for 91. England 332 for the loss of 5 wickets.
The hosts have a 320-run lead.
Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow have shared the crease for over 100 runs in the final Ashes Test now.
Bairstow brought up the 100 runs stand with a single as both batsmen seem to be in cruise control.
Root batting at 302, Bairstow at 70.
The partnership between Root and Bairstow is proving a difficult one to break for the Australians as the Englishmen have held crease extremely well.
Root on 79, Bairstow batting at 69.
England 319 for the loss of 4 wickets in 63 overs, with a lead of 307 runs.
England brought up their 300 with a brilliant boundary from Bairstow, who seems to be dominating the Australian bowlers.
The right-handed batsman has been taking the attack to the visitors’ bowling attack.
Jonny Bairstow completed his 26th Test 50 with his calculated knock on the day.
The brilliant batsman brought up the landmark with a boundary and followed it up with yet another four behind the wicket.
Root on 71, Bairstow at 56 as England push lead to 286 runs.
Root and Bairstow increased England’s lead over Australia in the final Test to 275 runs as the pair held the crease steadily.
Root going strong on 71, while Bairstow is closing in on his half-century at 45 runs.
Another 50-run stand between two English batsmen as Root and Bairstow bring their partnership to 50 runs.
Root batting steady at 65 runs as Bairstow bats on at 37 runs.
At Tea on Day 3 of the final Test, England have the upper hand with a lead of 253 runs.
Following the dismissals of Ben Stokes and Harry Brook, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow steadied the English innings with their unbeaten 61 and 34-run knocks respectively.
England are 265 for the loss of 4 wickets at Tea on Day 3, with a 253 run lead over the visiting Aussies.
Some brilliant batting display by Bairstow and Root in the middle as England push their lead over Australia to 250 runs.
Root going strong on 61, while Bairstow has made 31 off just 30 deliveries.
Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root are holding the innings well as England look to steady their ship following the double blow of losing Ben Stokes and Harry Brook in quick succession.
Harry Brook was sent on the long walk back to the pavilion after scoring just 7 runs as he was caught behind by Alex Carrey off Josh Hazlewood’s over.
The Australian quickie delivered a ripper that caught the English batsman off guard.
England 222 for 4 with a lead of 210 over Australia.
In the very same over Root brought up his fifty, Ben Stokes gave his wicket away as he lofted the ball down the throat of Cummins at mid-on and the Aussie skipper held on to the catch without much fuss.
Joe Root crosses the fifty-run mark in style.
The English batsman scored three boundaries in Mitchell Starc’s over to close in on his half-century and reached the milestone with a single off Murphy.
England have brought up their second innings score up to 200 now with Root scoring 40 and Stokes hovering around his half-ton at 42 runs.
The hosts lead by 191 runs and look to add to the advantage.
Joe Root and Ben Stokes brought up a fifty-run partnership as England pushed their lead over Australi beyond the 175 runs mark.
Root pulled a Starc delivery with ease to bring up the 50 stand between the pair.
Root dispatches Marsh to two back-to-back boundaries. The first one was a creative switch hit six behind the wicket.
The 32-year-old followed it up with a boundary he scored off a brilliant leg glance.
England bat their way to 164 to push their lead over the visitors to 153 runs with Root and Stokes going steady at the crease.
Cummins would want to break the partnership that is brewing between the experienced pair in the middle, and quickly.
Joe Root and Ben Stoke are at the crease as England touch the 150-run mark in the 29th over.
A major part of the English runs on board came off the bat of Zak Crawley who was dismissed by Pat Cummins at 73.
Australian skipper Pat Cummins gets his man as he sends Zak Crawley back to the pavilion.
The English batsman nicks one onto the slips off the pacer’s delivery and Smith hands on to the opportunity.
Crawley gone for 73. Joe Root walks in to take the place of the fallen batsman.
England have enjoyed a good start to the third day as they head to lunch with a 118 lead to their name.
England are 130 for the loss of 1 wicket. Zack Crawley is in fine touch at 71 off 73 deliveries and Bens Stokes is on 12 runs.
Crawley seems to be growing in confidence with every passing over as his range of shots around the park seem to be increasing.
The opener has amassed 71 runs already with Stokes at the other end batting away with patience at 11 runs.
Crawley brings up his half-century in just 60 deliveries.
The opener seems to be in fine fettle as he walks down the track and plays a classic stroke to the boundary off Murphy’s delivery to inch closer to his half-ton and completes the landmark with a triple in the following over off Starc.
Stokes holding at 9 off 11.
Crawley is going steady on 40 as new batsman Ben Stokes tries to settle into the crease.
Stokes walked in to a huge ovation from the English fans in the stadium after Ben Duckett fell victim to Mitchell Starc.
England have a 75-run lead at the point and seem to have good value to their lead considering the persisting situation.
Gritty half-century from premier batter Steve Smith, along with vital contributions from captain Pat Cummins and off-spinner Todd Murphy helped Australia take a lead of 12 runs against England after being bowled for 295 on day two of fifth Ashes Test at The Oval in London on Friday.
Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett got England off to a blistering start in their second innings in the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval on Saturday with a fifty partnership inside nine overs.
England had yet to start their innings when play resumed on the third day, with Australia 12 runs ahead after Steve Smith’s 71 had led them to 295 all out.
But England, in a match they have to win to square the series at 2-2, needed only one over to erase that deficit.
Crawley, who had struck a cover-drive for four off the first ball of the series, played a similar shot off Saturday’s first ball from Mitchell Starc to the delight of a packed crowd.
But it was left-hander Ben Duckett who was the more aggressive of England’s openers on a sunny day ideal for batting.
He drove Starc’s fifth ball for a four through mid-on before clipping the sixth, a half-volley, through midwicket for another boundary as England took the lead.
And when Josh Hazlewood presented Duckett with another legside boundary, that too was confidently clipped away for a four as well.
Starc’s first two overs cost an expensive 22 runs and Australia captain Pat Cummins brought himself on at the Pavilion End in place of the left-arm fast bowler.
Duckett, however, deliberately glided Cummins past gully for yet another boundary.
Cummins went around the wicket to Duckett in a bid to cramp him for room, but the batsman responded with a pull that sped to the fine leg rope as England’s fifty came up in just 8.4 overs.
