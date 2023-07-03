MCC Suspends Three Members After Altercation With Australian Team at Lord's Long Room

After the altercation between Australian players and spectators in the Lord’s Long Room during the fifth day of the 2nd Ashes Test, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has suspended three members who will not be permitted back at the venue pending an investigation into their alleged behaviour.

Cricket Australia had complained after visuals of Australian cricketers Usman Khawaja and David Warner exchanging words with the members at the Long Room emerged. CA called for an investigation following which MCC released a statement condemning the incident.

“MCC can confirm it has suspended three Members identified from earlier today," a spokesperson said. “They will not be permitted back to Lord’s whilst the investigation takes place and were informed of this by MCC Chief Executive, Guy Lavender, this evening."

Advertisement

“We maintain that the behaviour of a small number of Members was completely unacceptable and whilst there was no suggestion by Pat Cummins in the post-match press conference that there was any physical altercation, it remains wholly unacceptable to behave in such a way, which goes against the values of the Club. MCC condemns the behaviour witnessed and once again we re-iterate our apology to Cricket Australia.

The dismissal of Jonny Bairstow in the morning session seems to have sparked the incident with fans at the venue booing Australian team.

A CA spokesperson earlier said the team management has requested MCC to investigate ‘several incidents’ involving spectators in the Long Room during the lunch break as Australian players were returning to the dressing room.

“Australian management has requested the Marylebone Cricket Club [MCC] investigate several incidents involving spectators in the members area during lunch on day five of the Lord’s Test. It is alleged players and staff from the Australian team were verbally abused, with some being physically contacted, as they made their way to lunch through the members area," CA said.

Before suspending the members, MCC had issued an apology to the Australian team for the behaviour.