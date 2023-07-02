Ashes 2023: MCC Explains Why Mitchell Starc's Catch of Ben Duckett Was Adjudged Not Out

Following the controversial decision to overturn the catch of Ben Duckett claimed by Mitchell Starc, the MCC has issued a statement clarifying the rule.

Minutes before the end of fourth day’s play of 2nd Test between England and Australia at Lord’s, Duckett offered a ramp shot to deal with the short delivery from Cameron Green and the ball flew to fine leg where Starc seemed to have completed a decent catch.

However, the ball grazed the turf as Starc was sliding after taking the catch and MCC says that the fielder wasn’t in control over his movements which meant the claim was turned down.

“Law 33.3 clearly states that a catch is only completed when the fielder has ‘complete control over the ball and his/her movement’," MCC posted on Twitter. “The ball cannot touch the ground before then. In this particular incident, Mitchell Starc, was still sliding as the ball rubbed the ground, therefore he was not in control of his movement."

Australia though weren’t happy with the decision with their captain Pat Cummins having a word with the on-field umpire asking the reason why his team was denied a fifth England wicket.

Duckett was on 50 when the catch was overturned and remained unbeaten on that score as England finished the day needing 257 runs more to win with six wickets remaining.

England batting coach Marcus Trescothick admitted that even has no clear understanding of the rules.