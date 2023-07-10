Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali Stunned After Getting Castled With an Unplayable Delivery From Mitchell Starc | WATCH

England decided to promote Moeen Ali up in the batting order during the second innings of the third Ashes Test. The move, however, did not pay off as Moeen could only manage to score five runs off 15 balls on day five of the Test. Australia speedster Mitchell Starc sent Moeen back to the dressing room having bowled an unplayable delivery in the 14th over of the second innings at Headingley.

On the penultimate ball of the over, Starc produced a fairly straight delivery at 90mph. Moeen tried to play a drive but with hardly any footwork the southpaw ended up producing a slight inside edge. The ball, eventually, dismantled the leg stump sending Moeen back to the dressing room.

Moeen Ali had made a return to Test cricket in the Ashes series in England after a two-year absence from the scene. The English star was brought into the squad as a replacement for Jack Leach who is currently recovering from a stress fracture in his back.

But Moeen failed to make any significant impact scoring a combined 37 runs in the first Ashes Test. He was dropped from the England playing XI in the second Test match at Lord’s. His underwhelming batting performance continued as he scored 25 runs and five runs across the two innings in the Lord’s Test.

Chasing a target of 251, England lost their first three wickets scoring just 93 runs. Despite the early mishap, the hosts managed to recover and win the match by three wickets.

