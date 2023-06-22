'This is All Out War..': Nathan Lyon Celebrates in Pub Where David Warner Attacked Joe Root, Barmy Army React

Nathan Lyon was recently snapped celebrating Australia’s victory over England in the first Test of Ashes 2023, and coincidentally, it turns out that Lyon celebrated in the same pub where his teammate David Warner infamously punched Joe Root back in 2013.

As if that wasn’t enough, the pub was England supporters’ club Barmy Army’s head-quarter for the first Test, as the rowdy fan group shared a picture with Nathan Lyon calling it an ‘all out war’.

Australia defeated England by two wickets in the first Test at Edgbaston as Ben Stokes’ decision to declare in the first innings at 393/8 came back to haunt his side.

Advertisement

On a rainy Day 5, Australia scored the winning runs, with captain Pat Cummins doing the honours, leading his side to a 1-0 lead in the series.

ALSO READ| ‘We’ll Go a Little Harder..’: Brendon McCullum on England’s ‘Bazball’ Approach Despite Defeat in Ashes 2023 Opener

After the match, Australian players decided to celebrate their victory, and their choice of venue to do so turned out to be an interesting choice.

Lyon was one of the Australian players who travelled to a pub in Birmingham to celebrate the victory, but it turns out it was the same Australian-themed pub where Warner had punched Root in 2013.

While Warner and some of the other Australian players decided to skip the celebrations this time around, Lyon was part of the players who celebrated the win with many Australian fans also turning up at the same venue.

Coincidentally, many Barmy Army fans were also present there, it was their head-quarter for the first Test as one of the England fans shared a snap with Lyon.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| ‘Selectors Could Look at Players Who Have it in Them to be Future Test Players’: Sanjay Manjrekar

“This is all out war now, The Aussies celebrated yesterday’s win in our HQ for the week," read the caption of the England fan group’s hilarious post.

“Apologies @WalkaboutBrum, we’ll make sure it’s full for the 2nd Test," they wrote further.

Advertisement

Furthermore, according to a report in Fox Sports, England pacer Ollie Robinson was let off the hook with just a warning despite him giving a fiery send-off to Usman Khawaja in the first innings.

After getting the Australia opener, Robinson let out a few expletives, however, no action has been taken against Robinson, as per Sydney Morning Herald, the match officials considered the send-off a ‘borderline case.’

Advertisement

ALSO READ| ‘Main Matches Are Happening..’: PCB’s Likely Chairman Zaka Ashraf Rejects ‘Hybrid Model’