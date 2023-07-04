Pat Cummins Says Yes to 'Underarm Bowling' And 'Mankading' in Hilarious Reply to Spirit of Cricket Query

Pat Cummins during Day 5 of Lord's Test. (AP Photo)
In a cheeky response to a question on whether Australia will resort to other rare mode of dismissal and bowling during the remainder of Ashes 2023, Pat Cummins was at his humorous best leading to laughter during an interaction with the media.
While addressing a press conference, Australia captain Pat Cummins was asked an interesting question: Does he believe in spirit of cricket and after Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal at Lord’s, will there be mankading or underarm bowling in the series from Australia? (AFP Photo)
Pat Cummins responded with ‘Yup’ to the question of his belief in spirit of cricket and gave a hilarious response to the contentious question that followed. “Depends on how flat the wickets get. It might be an option to turn to ," Cummins said leading to laughter in the conference room. (AP Photo)
During England’s second innings in the 2nd Test that ended on Sunday, Jonny Bairstow was dismissed after venturing out of his crease under the ill-fated assumption that the over of Cameron Green had ended. (AP Photo)
Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey may have been noted Jonny Bairstow leaving the crease on multiple occasions following which he spotted one such opportunity to effect a direct hit when the Englishman had wandered off carelessly again. (AP Photo)
The dismissal didn’t go down well with England and their fans with Australians booed and allegedly verbally abused. England captain Ben Stokes later said if it was him in place of Pat Cummins, he would have withdrawn the appeal and stated he never would’ve wanted to win a contest in that manner. (AP Photo)
Stuart Broad was heard during the match sledging Alex Carey for his action and telling Australia that it’s the worst thing he’s seen in cricket. In a column, Broad wrote Pat Cummins would regret his action after some time. (AP Photo)
England head coach Brendon McCullum was unhappy with the incident and said he won’t be having beer with an Australian player anytime soon and said Australia acted against the spirit of the game. (AFP Photo)
The third Test starts from Thursday and with tensions running high, expect a cracker. Australia have a 2-0 lead in the five-match series and need to just draw one game to retain the Ashes. (AFP Photo)
