'People Keep Questioning...': Sourav Ganguly Praises Test Cricket After England's Thrilling Win at Headingley

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has come out in the defence of Test cricket, following England’s victory over Australia in the 3rd Test of Ashes 2023.

Ben Stokes’ side managed to churn out a tight win over Pat Cummins and Co with England ensuring that they remain alive in the series which the Aussies are leading 1-0.

Following the thrilling contest, Ganguly has called for the red-ball format to be ‘preserved’.

The legendary cricketer who recently celebrated his 51st birthday on 8th July, mentioned the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 between India and Australia, as well as the three Tests in the ongoing Ashes to point out why the longest format deserves its place, even as the T20 fever continues to grow.

With more and more franchise cricket set to take place across the globe, Ganguly feels that red-ball cricket remains as good as the other formats.

Harry Brook led England to a remarkable win over the Aussies, as both sides gave it their all at Headingley on Day 4, and despite the five-wicket haul from Mitchell Starc, Stokes’ side managed to keep themselves in the race for the Ashes ahead of the fourth Test in Manchester.

Australia still lead the series 2-1, but England can take inspiration from their displays in the past matches as all three contests provided intense cricketing action which Ganguly, and his former teammate Sachin Tendulkar, both enjoyed.

“People keep questioning test cricket .. the last 4 test matches ..hope have shown everyone why we need to keep playing it and preserving at its best, read the tweet from Ganguly.

The former BCCI president further added, “It’s been just absolutely breathtaking to watch .. as good as any format any where in the world."

