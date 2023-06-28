Ashes 2023: Steve Smith Pips Rahul Dravid, Becomes Second Fastest Batter to Score 9000 Test Runs

Premier Australia batter Steve Smith registered his name in the record books by completing 9000 runs during the second Ashes Test against England at the Lord’s, London. Smith, widely regarded among the best Test batters in world cricket, achieved the massive feat on Day 1.

The 34-year-old breached the mark in his 174th Test innings and become the second fastest to score 9000 runs after legendary Sri Lanka batter Kumara Sangakkara. Smith has gotten past Ricky Ponting to become the fastest Australian to achieve the feat. Ponting reached the mark in 177 innings.

Fastest to 9,000 Test runs

Advertisement

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 172 Innings in 2011

Steve Smith (Australia) - 174 Innings in 2023

Rahul Dravid (India) -176 Innings in 2006

Brian Lara (West Indies) - 177 Innings in 2004

Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 177 Innings in 2006

Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith put Australia in charge after recalled England fast bowler Josh Tongue struck twice on the first day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s on Wednesday.

Labuschagne and Smith shared a crucial 102-run stand for the third wicket before Ollie Robinson got the better of Australia’s number 3. Labuschagne scored 47 runs and failed to hit the half-century.

Australia were 96-2 when Tongue bowled David Warner for 66 with a superb delivery that cut back sharply between the left-handed opener’s bat and pad.

But Ashes-holders Australia, 1-0 up in the five-match series after a thrilling two-wicket win at Edgbaston last week, had recovered to 190-2 at tea.

Labuschagne was 45 not out and Smith unbeaten on 38 in an undefeated third-wicket stand of 94.

Advertisement

Earlier, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s on Wednesday as Australia recalled Mitchell Starc to their side.

The overcast and humid conditions, combined with a green-tinged pitch, promised to aid England’s fast bowlers as the hosts look to level the five-match series at 1-1.