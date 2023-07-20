Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad Becomes Fifth Player in History to Take 600 Test Wickets

Stuart Broad completes yet another landmark in his Test career as he picked up his 600th Test Wicket in the fourth Ashes Test against Australia at Old Trafford. Broad took two wickets on Day 1 as Travis Head’s dismissal helped him enter the elusive club. He became the second English pacer after James Anderson to pick 600 Test wickets.

In the final session of the day, Broad had Head caught by Joe Root to join only four other bowlers in the history of Test cricket to reach the 600 landmark

The 37-year-old has now joined the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) Anil Kumble (619) and James Anderson (688) in an exclusive club of players who have picked 600 wickets or more.

He also broke the record for most wickets taken against Australia beating Sir Ian Botham’s record of 148 wickets.

Broad started the fourth Ashes test on 598 wickets and moved one closer by claiming Australia opener Usman Khawaja lbw for three in the fifth over of the morning session. Later he went on to take the wicket of Head who was looking in good touch.

Broad will remain in the English history books for his contribution to the longest format of the game for England. He alongside Anderson decided to focus on the Test format in order to lengthen their careers and that has come out to bear fruit.

England will look to rely on the duo of Broad and Anderson as they look to remain in the race to win the Ashes as they are down 2-1. England managed to stage resistance as they managed to win the Test match held at Headingley. The weather was forecasted to be overcast and gloomy in the late stages of the Test which will prove to be favourable for the bowlers.