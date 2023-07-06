Ashes 2023: Twitterati Hails Mitchell Marsh After His Counter-attacking Century on Comeback Against England

Flamboyant Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh smashed a sensational century on Day 1 of third Ashes Test match against England at Headingley, Leeds. Marsh fought a lone battle for Australia and take them to a respectable total when things were not going in their favour. Making his comeback into the Test team after almost four years, Marsh grabbed the opportunity and made the best out of it by hitting a counter-attacking century.

Marsh came out to bat at a tricky stage when Australia lost their number 1 batter Steve Smith for 22. Marsh started strong and took on the English bowlers right from the start to put the pressure back on the hosts.

He played some gorgeous drives on the over-pitch deliveries to collect quick runs for Australia. The flamboyant all-rounder smashed 17 fours and 4 sixes during his 118-run knock in as many deliveries.

The cricket fraternity and fans on Twitter hailed Marsh for his ferocious knock on his Test comeback.

The 31-year-old Marsh, only playing after fellow all-rounder Cameron Green was ruled out with a hamstring strain, took full advantage in his first Test since he faced England at The Oval in 2019.

Together with Travis Head, he put on 155 for the fifth wicket in just 28 overs and England’s woes were compounded by paceman Ollie Robinson limping off shortly before the interval with a back spasm.