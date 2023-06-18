Trends :Ashes 2023Shubhman GillGautam GambhirWTC FinalAjinkya Rahane
Watch: Usman Khawaja's Daughter Steals The Show as She Scrolls Through a Journalist's Camera

Usman Khawaja was accompanied by his three-year-old daughter for the post-day media interaction

Aisha got distracted during the interaction. (Screengrab)
Australia opener Usman Khawaja had a day to remember after he peeled off a 15th Test century during the first Test of the Ashes 2023 currently underway at Edgbaston in Birmingham. With Australia being dented early, Khawaja stood firm for his first Test hundred in England and remained unbeaten to take his team to a solid 311/5 at the close of play on Day 2.

While his cold celebration after reaching the milestone went viral on social media, his three-year-old daughter Aisha stole the limelight later as he joined Khawaja for the media interaction later.

While a proud Khawaja was busy responding to queries from the reporters, his daughter glanced at a phone kept on the table and she quickly started scrolling through the camera roll.

“Stop swiping through the camera," Khawaja responded as the reporters broke into laughter at the exchange.

“It’s okay, you can do it later, you can play with Dad’s phone," Khawaja added.

Khawaja was asked about his celebration during which he threw his bat in the air.

“I honestly don‘t know," Khawaja replied. “I think it was a culmination of three Ashes tours to England and being dropped on two of them. I don‘t read the media, but when I’m getting sprayed in the nets and getting sprayed when I’m walking out there that I can’t bat in England, I guess it was just a bit more emotional than normal."

“I feel like I‘m saying this all the time, the same thing happened in India. (It‘s) not that I have a point to prove, but it’s nice to go out and score runs for Australia, just to show everyone the last 10 years haven’t been a fluke," he added.

    • Khawaja was unbeaten on 126 off 279 having struck 14 fours and two sixes. Together with Alex Carey, unbeaten on 52, he has added 91 runs for the sixth wicket so far.

    Australia trail England by 82 runs with five wickets in the bank.

