Ashes 2023: Usman Khawaja Blasts 'Disrespectful' Behaviour From MCC Members at Lord's

Australia openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner were involved in a heated exchange while passing through the Long Room at Lord’s Cricket Ground during the lunch break on Day 5 of the 2nd Ashes Test in London. The footage of the incident showed the two cricketers stopping midway before being pulled away by the stewards after being confronted by a few MCC members.

Khawaja later slammed the behaviour, calling it as ‘disappointing’ and ‘disrespectful’ during an interview with Channel Nine.

“It was really disappointing," Khawaja said. “Lord’s is one of my favourite places to come. There’s always respect shown at Lord’s, particularly in the Members Pavilion in the Long Room, but there wasn’t today. It was very disappointing.

“If anyone asked me where the best place is to play I always say Lord’s. The crowd is great, particularly the members are great, and some of the stuff that was coming out of the members’ mouths is really disappointing and I wasn’t just going stand by and cop it. So I just talked to a few of them," he added.

The behaviour was seemingly sparked by the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow who left his crease after the final delivery of an over from Cameron Green assuming it was dead.

Alex Carey spotted Bairsow wandering off and he threw the ball at the stumps resulting in the England batter’s dismissal. It resulted in loud boos from the crowd which continued for the rest of the morning session followed by the incident in the Long Room.

“A few of them were throwing out some pretty big allegations and I just called them up on it and they kept going, and I was like, well, this is your membership here. So I’m just pointing them out. But it’s pretty disrespectful, to be honest. I just expect a lot better from the members," Khawaja said.

On Bairstow’s dismissal, Khawaja said the final decision is in the hands of the umpire and it should be accepted.

“It’s is what it is. We copped the same thing at Edgbaston. Obviously, it’s a little different here. It’s disappointing, to say the least. You know, we always try to play the cricket, in our best spirits, and we’ve said since Patty has taken over, since Andrew McDonald has taken over, winning is as important as how we win," Khawaja said.

“The decision again was in the umpire’s hands. If the umpire deemed it a dead ball today, it was a dead ball. Just like yesterday’s catch (by Mitchell Starc which was overturned). We don’t fully agree with it, but you have to accept the umpire’s decision.