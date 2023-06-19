Trends :Ashes 2023Shubhman GillGautam GambhirWTC FinalAjinkya Rahane
Home » Cricket Home » 'Don't Think I've Ever Seen a Field Like That': Australia Legend Praises Ben Stokes for Proactive Captaincy

'Don't Think I've Ever Seen a Field Like That': Australia Legend Praises Ben Stokes for Proactive Captaincy

Ben Stokes stunned cricket world with a funky field that helped England get rid of centurion Usman Khawaja

Advertisement

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 17:41 IST

New Delhi, India

The strange field did result in the dismissal of Usman Khawaja. (Screengrab)
The strange field did result in the dismissal of Usman Khawaja. (Screengrab)

Legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting has been quite impressive with England allrounder Ben Stokes’ captaincy in the ongoing first Test of Ashes 2023 at Edgbaston. Ponting was seemed surprised by Stokes’ unusual field placement against the well-set Usman Khawaja during the third day’s play which fetched England his prized scalp.

To put Khawaja under pressure, Stokes ended up putting as many as six fielders within the eyesight of  the Australia opener - three each on either side of the pitch that resembled the top of an umbrella.

And within two deliveries, the plan bore fruit as Ollie Robinson produced a yorker which Khawaja wanted to lift over the fielders but missed to be bowled on 141.

Advertisement

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a field like that in Test cricket before," Ponting told ICC. “There was just an umbrella of fielders around in front of the batsman’s face. And it was all about bowling a couple of slower balls and being able to bowl a yorker. And sure enough, Khawaja used his feet, gave himself some room, gave up his stumps, and the yorker knocked his off stump out of the ground."

Ponting was quite happy to see Stokes’ refreshing approach to Test cricket as he tried everything possible to keep he game moving in forward direction.

“It’s fantastic stuff. It’s really refreshing for the Test game to see a team play this way and a captain happy to try everything he possibly can," Ponting said.

top videos
  • Major Promotion For Joe Root in ICC's Announces New Test Rankings
  • Marnus Labuschagne Loses His Number 1 Spot After ICC Releases Latest Test Rankings
  • India Beat Bangladesh To Win Women's Emerging Asia Cup
  • Ashes 2023: Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon Guide Australia to Thrilling Win at Edgbaston
  • Ashes 2023: Steve Smith, Virat Kohli Advice Alex Carey, Batter Scores Fifty at Edgbaston | Cricket

    • “It’s hard to keep up with them all, he’s making a change almost every ball, which is great, it’s proactive captaincy. He’s always trying to move the game forward, he’s looking at any little way that he possibly can to pick up a wicket and change the momentum of the game," he added.

    England, after declaring at 393/8 on Day 1, managed to take a seven-run lead as they bowled out Australia for 386 in the series opener.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Feroz KhanFeroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over...Read More

    first published: June 19, 2023, 17:41 IST
    last updated: June 19, 2023, 17:41 IST
    Read More