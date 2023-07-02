Ashes 2nd Test: Australia Survive Stokes Assault, Beat England by 43 Runs at Lord's to Lead Series 2-0

World Champions Australia defeated England by 43 runs in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s on Sunday. Chasing a 371-run target, home captain Ben Stokes smashed a phenomenal hundred and also featured in a couple of century partnerships. However, his dismissal shifted the momentum towards Australia who were home before the tea break. The victory has handed the visitors a 2-0 lead in the series with 3 more games to be played.

The final day of the Ashes was spiced with a series of events. After Ben Duckett fell for 83, Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal before lunch not only hogged most of the limelight but also sparked a massive debate. The England wicketkeeper-batter fell in bizarre fashion for 10 when he wandered out of his ground after ducking a Cameron Green bouncer and quick-thinking wicketkeeper Alex Carey under-armed the ball onto the stumps.

Bairstow thought he had secured his ground by tapping his bat behind the crease. Cummins could have withdrawn the appeal but the decision was referred to third umpire Marais Erasmus, who ruled Bairstow had been stumped, with England now 193-6.

After the bizarre dismissal, Stokes seemed to be pulling a stunning victory out of impending defeat for England with an astonishing 155 that echoed another unforgettable century in a thrilling fourth-innings chase to win the Ashes test at Headingley in 2019.

Again, he turned hope into expectation for a sold-out crowd and helped to reduce a never-reached 371 target at Lord’s to 70.

Then he was gone, top-edging a short ball from Josh Hazlewood behind to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. A febrile Lord’s sunk into silence until the crowd rose to send Stokes off to a sustained standing ovation.

The match wasn’t as epic as last week’s opening test at Edgbaston, which was a thriller for all five days, but the last day at Lord’s will live long in Ashes infamy as Stokes embellished his legend and the Australians were booed mercilessly and accused in crowd chants of cheating.

The Marylebone Cricket Club even apologized to the visitors for some of their members handling and verbally abusing the Australians in the sacred Long Room at lunch.

England were ultimately left to rue not making the most of winning the toss in overcast conditions as Australia made a first-innings 416 built on batting star Steve Smith’s 110. The hosts were well-placed at 188-1 in reply only for several batsmen, including Ben Duckett on 98, to throw their wickets away while succumbing to a blatant hooking trap.

The only occasion when a team have won a Test series from 2-0 down came when the Australian team of 1936/37, inspired by batting great Don Bradman, recovered to win an Ashes 3-2.

Brief scores:

Australia 1st Innings 416 (S Smith 110, T Head 77, D Warner 66; J Tongue 3-98, O Robinson 3-100)

England 1st Innings 325 (B Duckett 98, H Brook 50; M Starc 3-88)

Australia 2nd Innings 279 (U Khawaja 77; S Broad 4-65)