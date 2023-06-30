Ashes 2nd Test ENG vs AUS 2023 Day 3 Highlights: Australia 130/2 at Stumps, Lead England by 221 Runs

Live Score 2nd Test Day 3 Ashes: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Ashes 2023 2nd Test Day 3 from the Lord’s London. The match is hanging in balance at the moment as England will resume the proceedings on Day 3 from 278/4 with Ben Stokes (17*) and Harry Brook (45*) in the middle. The Australian pacers have an uphill task ahead as they leaked too many runs on Day 2. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood were a bit expensive with the ball while Pat Cummins remained wicketless.

The injury of Nathan Lyon is also a major concern for Australia. He sustained a calf injury on Day 2 and walked off the field.