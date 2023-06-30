Ashes 2nd Test ENG vs AUS 2023 Day 3 Highlights: Australia 130/2 at Stumps, Lead England by 221 Runs

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 22:31 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
Live Score 2nd Test Day 3 Ashes: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Ashes 2023 2nd Test Day 3 from the Lord’s London. The match is hanging in balance at the moment as England will resume the proceedings on Day 3 from 278/4 with Ben Stokes (17*) and Harry Brook (45*) in the middle. The Australian pacers have an uphill task ahead as they leaked too many runs on Day 2. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood were a bit expensive with the ball while Pat Cummins remained wicketless.
The injury of Nathan Lyon is also a major concern for Australia. He sustained a calf injury on Day 2 and walked off the field.
That’s it then, that’s Stumps on Day 3, with the rain not looking like stopping any time soon and the light dimming, the umpires decided that they’ve seen enough. Australia in the driving seat after end of play on Friday, they finish at 130/2, leading England by 221 runs.
Steve Smith 6 (24), and Usman Khawaja 58 (123) will resume action on Day 4.
Rain has started to come down, and the covers are coming on, both sides will get a breather. Australia 130/2 after 45.2 overs. They lead England by 221 runs.
Steve Smith batting at 6 off 24, Usman Khawaja well set at 58 off 123.
England knew first hand what Usman Khawaja could do after smashing a century in the first Test and it seems like he’s heading for another iconic knock, the Aussie opener is currently batting at 58, Australia reach 130/2. Steve Smith alongside him, batting at 6 off 20. England face a stern test at the Lord’s.
England finally find the breakthrough, Marnus Labuschagne departs after scoring 30, James Anderson strikes yet again, Labuschagne’s luck finally runs out as he holes out to Harry Brook, start of a comeback this from England? Australia 123/2.
A commanding display so far this from Australia, two huge appeals just before tea on Marnus Labuschagne but neither the umpire nor Ben Stokes is convinced, no review taken. Usman Khawaja is batting at 45* and Australia reach Tea at 81/1, they lead England by 172 runs.
Australia slowly but steadily increasing their lead, they’ve reached 79/1 after 30 overs, Usman Khawaja is closing in on his fifty, he’s batting at 44 from 89 balls, Marnus Labuschagne at 7 off 15. England will want to pick up some early wickets or they could be chasing a huge target.
Good review this from Marnus Labuschagne, the Australian batter is struck on his pads as Josh Tongue and the England players put in a huge appeal, it’s given by the on-field umpire, Marnus asks for a review and the replays show it was well outside the off stump. Australia 67/1, they lead England by 158.
David Warner who is well renowned for his swashbuckling batting is currently at 10 off 53 balls, that tells you all you need to know about the second session, these are conditions tailor made for bowling and Australia are frustrating England. They reach 38/0, Khawaja at 27 off 52.
David Warner and Usman Khawaja are going strong against England, the Australian openers have helped their side reach 26/0, not too much action but they are holding out the England bowlers. Warner is batting at 6 off 36, Usman Khawaja batting at 19 off 37.
Australia begin the second session at 12/0, they’re off to a cautious start, looking to give the bowlers their fair share of respect. There was a review for LBW on Usman Khawaja, umpire not convinced they go upstairs and there was an inside edge off the pad, lucky man Khawaja and England lose a review. AUS 21/0 after 7.3 overs.
Australia finish the first session at 12/0, they lead England by 103 runs. Usman Khawaja batting at 6 off 19, David Warner at 5 off 17. It’s been all Australia today, they picked up 6 wickets in the first session, followed by a cautious start.
What a ball from James Anderson, the England pacer is using the conditions really well, in the last ball of his second over, that’s an unplayable sort of delivery, Khawaja survives by the barest of margins. Australia 2/0 after a cautious start.
England all out for 325 runs, Josh Tongue the final man to depart, Renshaw completes the catch and Australia hold a 91-run lead over England. What a session from Australia this morning on Day 3, six wickets for just 47 runs.
Just one wicket away Australia from taking a lead in the first innings, Stuart Broad becomes the latest man to depart, tries for the sweep but got nowhere near the ball Travid head with a huge shout and it’s given, Broad reviews but to no reprive, England 325/9.
Ollie Robinson edges out, he could only score 9 runs, England 324/8. Travis Head strikes, looked like it’s advantage Australia who are now just two wickets away from opening up a healthy first innings lead.
Another wicket for Australia, this morning session has gone their way, what a start to the day, England 311/7 after Jonny Bairstow holes out to Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood strikes and that’s another nail in the coffin for England. ENG 311/7 after 72.2 overs.
England are in a spot of bother now, they are at 311/6, they do no manage to cross the 300-run barrier but to trump Australia’s total of 416, it will be still a huge ask. Bairstow batting at 16 off 34, he will be key. Broad batting at 8 off 15.
England lose another man, Mitchell Starc strikes once again, he gets the set batter Harry Brook, the short ball ploy is working well for Australia this morning, Brook holes out to Pat Cummins and England in trouble now, they trail Australia by 120 runs. ENG 296/6.
Harry Brook completes his fifty, half-century in 63 balls, he was a lot more attack-minded yesterday, today he has played according to the need of the team. England reach 292/5, they trail Australia by 292/5. Meanwhile a huge shout from Pat Cummins, he feels Brook edged it but it results in nothing.
England are now in a rebuilding phase, after an early wicket today morning, Australia’s bowling attack is looking threatening. Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook key for England, Bairstow is batting at 6 off 19, Brook at 49. ENG 289/5 after 66 overs.
What a start to the play on Day 3, Mitchell Starc strikes on the second ball, fuller delivery, Stokes edges and Cameron Green completes the catch, just the start Australia would have been looking for. ENG 279/5, they trail Australia by 137 runs.
Australia began Day 2 having five wickets in hand, but England roared back in the first session, Ben Stokes and Co picked up five wickets in the first session itself, Australia reached 416 after Steve Smith’s 32nd Test hundred.
Then England came out to bat and reached 278/4 at Stumps, they trail Australia by 138 runs with 6 wickets in hand.
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Ashes 2023 2nd Test Day 3 from the Lord’s London.
After England wasted dream bowling conditions on day one at Lord’s, it mined excellent batting conditions on day two to slash Australia’s first-innings lead of 416 to 138 in the second Ashes test on Thursday.
England had 278 runs and gifted all four of its fallen wickets to Australia without regrets.
“We’ve played positive cricket for 12 months and we’re certainly not going to change,” Ben Duckett said after falling for 98. “If we get close or a lead, we’re certainly in this game.”
Ollie Pope, Duckett and world No. 1 batter Joe Root recklessly went after short balls and gave catches behind square.
Pope, on 42, spoiled a cruisy 97-run stand with Duckett when his pull at Cameron Green sailed straight to Steve Smith at deep backward square leg.
In the same over, Root had 1 when he gloved a Green bouncer to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. But the wicket was canceled by Green’s no-ball, his fifth of six on the day.
Australia minimized the missed chance by getting Root out for 10, when his pull at Mitchell Starc was brilliantly caught by a diving Smith at backward square.
Before Root was dismissed, Duckett agonizingly missed his second test century at Lord’s this month when he pulled at Josh Hazlewood and top-edged to David Warner at deep fine leg. Duckett’s comfortable 98 off 134 balls included nine boundaries.
News18 Live Blog Team