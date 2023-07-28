Australia's Marnus Labuschagne Takes Cheeky Dig at England's Jonny Bairstow in 5th Test: WATCH

Australia have a 2-1 lead in the Ashes Test tour of England and the ongoing fifth and final Test could decide the fate of the historic series.

During the close of the opening day of the fifth Test match between the fiery rivals, Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne took a cheeky dig at English wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, rubbing in the English player’s controversial dismissal in the second Test of the series.

With the first day drawing to a close, Labuschagne was seen dragging his bat within the crease as the England keeper Bairstow took aim to hit the stumps if the Aussie batsman had left his crease.

The significance of the cheeky dig dates back to the second test of the series when Bairstow was dismissed by Aussie keeper Alex Carrey in controversial fashion as the batsman failed to secure his crease and the Australian capitalised on the same as he hit the wickets with the ball to send the 33-year-old back to the dugout.

The dismissal overshadowed the game and created a massive stir among cricket fans, as they argued over the spirit of the dismissal.

Most people felt that the method in which the Englishman was sent back to the pavilion wasn’t within the spirit of the game as the crowd gathered to witness the game turned hostile towards the visiting Australian unit.

Australi took an early lead in the series as they managed to emerge victorious in the opening Test of the series at Edgbaston by 2 wickets, before the infamous win at Lord’s in the second Test.