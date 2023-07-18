'I Was Just Quite Mentally Drained': Steve Smith Makes Honest Admission After Playing 100th Test

Premier Australia batter Steve Smith made an honest admission after playing his 100th Test and said he was mentally drained after the match. Smith, who is ranked amongst the greatest Test batters of this generation, played his milestone match in the third Ashes Test but failed to guide Australia to victory.

It was not an ideal outing with the bat for Smith in his landmark Test as he scored just 2 and 22 as Australia lost the match by 3 wickets.

Smith said that he needed a break after the match which turned out to be mentally draining for him.

“Honestly, I needed a break. It was quite a draining week mentally with emotions flying around at what I’d achieved. I usually don’t like to think about that kind of thing, but it was quite a big milestone individually. I was just quite mentally drained from to begin with," said Smith on The Unplayable Podcast.

There’s a big gap between the third and fourth Ashes Test which has worked well for Smith who feel refreshed and more focused for the next match now.

“I certainly didn’t feel as switched on as I would have liked out in the middle. It’s been good to refresh and I feel a lot more focused mentally this week. I feel like I’ve got through some pretty tough periods; Lord’s when the lights were on, and had an impact in that game. Didn’t have as much impact in the first and third games as I’d like," Smith added.

Smith has not lived up to the expectations in the ongoing Ashes as apart from a ton in the second Test, he has not made a notable impact thus far. In the three Tests he scored 190 runs at an average of 31.67.