‘He Messaged me ‘Ashes?’, I Replied ‘Lol’: How Stokes Convinced Moeen Ali to Come Out of Test Retirement

Moeen Ali decided to come out of test retirement and could feature in England’s team for the first match of The Ashes at Edgbaston on Friday after answering a call from skipper Ben Stokes.

Ali quit test cricket in September 2021 to focus on the shorter formats, having played 67 tests for England and scored 2,914 runs, as well as taking 195 wickets.

Following an injury to Jack Leach, Stokes was said to be on the lookout for a spinner and Ali answered the call.

In a recent interview, the allrounder revealed that he received a text message from the captain that just read ‘Ashes?’.

The 35-year-old’s initial reaction to the same was a jovial ‘LOL’, but after the confirmation of Leach’s absence, Ali considered returning to the English side in whites.

Ali and Stokes were also part of the title-winning Chennai Super Kings unit in the recently concluded edition of the Indian Premier League, however, Stokes did not feature much in the tournament and returned to England before the playoffs.

“We spoke at the IPL and he didn’t mention anything about coming out of retirement," Ali explained.

“It was more just about the Ashes and how he was looking to take the team," he added.

“Obviously then there was Leachy’s injury, and Stokes had watched me train and he still thinks I can bowl decently," Ali said.

Ali also shared that Stokes had assured him that the left-hander’s maverick style of batting would fit in with the current composition of the team and the captain did not request him to alter his style.

“I spoke to Stokesy about how he talks to the batters and he says it will be perfect for the way I play. There are no question marks over any shots that you play, which gives me the license to play a few more rash shots, I guess," he said.

Ali also spoke about the potential impact he could have in the series against Australia with the ball.

“Even with the ball, just speaking to him, he is more on the aggressive side. I know I go for runs and all that kind of stuff but he knows there’s also wicket-taking deliveries in between, which is all he cares about, really," Ali said.