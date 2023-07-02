‘Wasn’t Joking About Calling Stokes the Most Competitive Bloke’: Kohli Praises ENG Captain for Ashes Ton

The second Test between England and Australia at the Lord’s was one that lived up to the heavy Ashes billing as it had nearly all the elements that make the rivalry so special.

Chasing 371 runs, England looks so far away from the mark before left-hander Ben Stokes stepped up and took on the Aussies single-handedly.

His awe-inspiring 155-run knock nearly took England over the finish line, before he fell victim to a Josh Hazlewood delivery. Fans took to the micro-blogging website Twitter to express their adoration for the quality of the 32-year-old’s innings.

Indian batsman par excellence Virat Kohli posted, “I wasn’t joking about calling Ben Stokes the most competitive bloke I’ve played against. Innings of the highest quality but Australia is too good at the moment".

One fan wrote, “The greatest All-Rounder there was. The greatest All-Rounder there is. The greatest All-Rounder there ever will be."

Another user tweeted, “Ben Stokes is on a mission to repeat headingly masterclass. bazbal"

Another fan posted a tweet that read, “Six!! Six!! Six!! Completed century with 3 consecutive sixes, this is the statement of Bazball from captain Ben Stokes himself!! The biggest clutch player of this era and one of the greatest of all time! Man he is built for moment like these!"

One user registered a post that read, “Well Played Ben, Almost Pulled off a Miracle, Take a Bow Stokesy !!"

One post read, “Ben Stokes the phenomenal one, the Power Hitter, the finisher for England in test cricket".