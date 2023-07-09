Ashes 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights: England Beat Australia by 3 Wickets After Edge of the Seat Classic at Headingley

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 20:17 IST
Leeds
Mark Wood edges the ball, a bouncer from Starc, the ball balloons up in the air, and Alex Carey runs for it, it was a difficult catch to be honest, should have allowed Scott Boland to take it, good effort but England on the cusp of win, they reach 249/7.
Harry Brook has to depart, what a stunning knock, Mitchell Starc once again strikes almost created the iconic Pakistan drop catch but avoided clashing with skipper Pat Cummins who holds onto the ball, ENG 230/7, job not done yet, they still need 21 runs to win.
England reach 221/6 and need just 30 more runs to win with the partnership between Harry Brook and Chris Woakes crossing the 50-run mark. England firmly in the driving seat, they look like they will keep the Ashes 2023 hopes alive, for now atleast.
Australia lead by just 48 runs, England feel they can almost reach out for the win, Mitchell Starc is back into the attack, Harry Brook key for England as he looks to carry his side over the line. ENG 203/6 after 43 overs, they need 48 runs to win. Australia need 4 wickets.
Harry Brook notches his fifty in 67 balls and he’s carrying England single-handedly to a what would be a remarkable win here at Headingley. After Lunch Australia picked up two quick wickets but Brook as turned the momentum. ENG 191/6, they need 60 more to win.
Oh my my! England are collapsing, they are now six down, Mitchell Starc castles Jonny Bairstow and Australia belive! The Aussies need just four wickets to seal the Ashes 2023, England 171/6, they need 80 runs, while Pat Cummins’ side need 4 more wickets.
Wicket! Mitchell Starc removes Ben Stokes on 13, England 161/5. Stokes edges it to Alex Carey, Starc does the job yet again.
Australia have the England captain, can they churn out a remarkable win today? England need 90 runs to win with five wickets in hand.
After two back-to-back wins in the Ashes 2023, Australia are now staring at a defeat as England are at 153/4, with six wickets in hand, needing 98 runs to win. Harry Brook is the key here, if the Aussies can pick up a couple of early wickets on Day 4 in the second session, they could give themselves a chance, but is it too late?
Lunch on Day 4, England firmly in the driving seat as they need just 98 runs to win with five sessions remaining. England reach 153/4, Harry Brook key for the hosts as he’s batting at 40 off 54 balls. Do join us for the crucial two sessions remaining today.
Plenty of half chances for Australia, but it’s all going England’s way, Harry Brook ends up giving away a leading edge on the second ball of the 26th over of England’s second inning but the ball just drops ahead of Alex Carey, England fighting back, they reach 122/3, need 129 runs to win.
England slowly but steadily inching closer to the win, they find themselves in a spot of bother as Australia have wind in their sails but Stokes and Co. will be favourites for the win with 7 wickets in hand. Joe Root and Harry Brook looking to rebuild, score reaches 101/3 after 22.4 overs.
OUT! Mitchell Marsh gets a bit of swing and he takes the crucial wicket of Zak Crawley for 44. Australia are not looking to back down from the challenge as they have taken three wickets in the first session so far. Crawley’s wicket will give them a big boost but England still have big firepower left in the tank. ENG 93/3 in 19.3 overs
Joe Root opens his account with an elegant cover drive. England need to hold one end and took them over the line to keep the series alive. He is going to be a crucial player for the hosts, while Australia will look to execute their plans right against him. ENG 68/2
OUT! Mitchell Starc strikes again and this time he gets the better of Moeen Ali who was promoted to bat at number 3. The move backfired for England and Ali departs for 5. Excellent ball from Starc as he breached Ali’s defence to hit the timber. ENG 60/2 in 13.5 overs
OUT! Mitchell Starc draws the first blood here. He pitches it a bit full than the previous delivery. Ben Duckett misses it completely and gets plumb in front of wicket. Poor review from Duckett as he wasted one while it was absolute plumb. ENG 42/1 9.1 overs
England started strong on Day 4 as the opening batters are not shying away from playing their shots. Both look confident while going for the drives. Australia desperately need wickets here to bounce back otherwise it will be too late for them. ENG 39/0 in 8 overs
Welcome to our live blog of England vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 4 Ashes 20233 match from Headingley, Leeds.
Ashes 2023 LIVE Score 3rd Test: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of England vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 4 Ashes 20233 match from Headingley, Leeds. The Ashes 2023 continues to live up to the expectations as the third Test match will enter Day 4 and if rain doesn’t play spoilsport then we can surely get a result on Sunday itself. After a sensational bowling performance on Day 3, England are at the top of this game and required just 224 runs now with 10 wickets in hand. The hosts are in total control as they started the 251-run chance on an attacking note in the final session of Day 3.
Ben Duckett (18) and Zak Crawley (7) are in the middle with 27/0 in 5 overs. Australia need some early wickets to bounce back, they have the firepower to bounce back in this match but it’s the Bazball approach they need to vary of as England will look to chase down the target in the first two sessions itself to claim the first win of the series.
