'Spirit of Cricket Walked Out': Australia's Dismissal of Englishman Jonny Bairstow in Ashes Second Test Splits Fans

Australia have managed to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the Ashes Test series in England.

The team from down under extended their lead as they won the second Test of the series at Lord’s with a 43-run triumph.

The biggest talking point in the game was, however, the dismissal of English batsman Jonny Bairstow by wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who stumped the batsman out in what proved to be a controversial decision.

Ardent fans of the game have argued about the wicket that essentially turned the tide in Australia’s favour on the social media platform Twitter as both sides have come up with arguments to support their own claims.

Advertisement

One user slammed Australia for the manner in which they got Bairstow out with a post that read, “This wicket of #Bairstow was a hit below the belt? Time and again the #aussie have shown that they don’t care about how they win. #sportsmanspirit and #spiritofcricket just walked out of the room after this! #FFS the man was not attempting to take a run"

One user posted a Tweet that read, “Final thought exercise for those still struggling with Bairstow’s brain fade If it had been a spinner bowling and he’d walked up the pitch after playing his shot, he’d be stumped every day of the century without a word of query or faux #SpiritOfCricket outrage What’s the diff?"

Advertisement

Another fan pointed out the hypocrisy shedding light on previous incidents of the English cricket side in a post that read, “Too busy laughing to be shocked by the rank hypocrisy of all of this"

Another post read “Oh the short memories and double standards…. How I love thee! “Same old England, always whinging" “Same old England, always whinging" Probably the last man in the game to talk about"