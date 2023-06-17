Throwback WATCH: When Ashish Nehra Bowled Over Fans With 'Nokia' Remark After Getting iPhone 7 as Gift From Wife

Former Indian bowler Ashish Nehra is one of the most humble and down-to-earth guys on a cricket field despite having tasted so much success in his career. Nehra, the current coach of Gujarat Titans is known to keep things simple and has often won the hearts of fans with his simplicity.

Even during the Indian Premier League (IPL) games, Nehra is seen constantly chatting with his players, and GT skipper Hardik Pandya has on many occasions revealed how ‘Ashu Pa’ as they fondly call him, is a very approachable coach.

It is one of the reasons why Gujarat Titans lifted the IPL 2022 title and came within touching distance of retaining their title, having reached the final in 2023 as well, but were ultimately beaten by Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Ashes 2023 Live Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test, Day 2: England Eye Early Breakthroughs After Bold Declaration

Everyone in the GT unit knows their roles, and that’s a culture which has helped youngsters thrive. Nehra, being the brains behind the franchise has played a big role in that.

Recently, an old video of the veteran pacer’s interaction with Gaurav Kapoor on the ‘Breakfast With Champions’ show went viral, wherein Nehra’s simplicity was there for all to see.

Despite all of his fame, Nehra revealed that he was using a ‘Nokia’ E51 phone before his wife gifted him an iPhone 7. When asked by one of his colleagues about the new features of the iPhone, the 44-year-old came up with a hilarious remark.

The former Indian speedster revealed that he only knew about three things in his phone, the first was WhatsApp, and the other two were the two buttons to pick up and hang up a call.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| ‘India Stars Create Pressure And Get Decisions in Favour of Them’: Umpire Nitin Menon’s Big Admission

“Mujhe sirf pata hai Whatsapp, aur Hara button aur Lal button," said Nehra.