'Would You be Happy if You Were Given Out That Way?': Sr Journo Asks, Gets Straightforward Reply from Ashwin

The Jonny Bairstow dismissal on the final day of the second Ashes Test continues to garner reactions from current & former cricketers, fans and journalists. The English wicketkeeper-batter walked off his crease instantly after ducking a Cameron Green bouncer, assuming that the over was completed. Meanwhile, Australian stumper Alex Carey made an underarm direct hit and appealed for the dismissal and eventually, Bairstow was given out.

The TV replays showed that Bairstow was repeatedly walking off his crease after leaving the ball and without noticing it has turned dead. As stated by Pat Cummins in the presentation ceremony, Carey noticed his counterpart’s actions and took his chance.

The incident sparked an unending debate with people pondering about it even two days after the conclusion of the game. On Tuesday, renowned journalist Rajdeep Sardesai reacted to Ashwin’s 2-day-old tweet, asking the Indian off-spinner, how had he felt if he was dismissed in such a way.

After the conclusion of the game, the Bairstow incident garnered attention from different corners of the world. Ashwin was one of them who wrote,

“The keeper would never have a dip at the stumps from that far out in a test match unless he or his team have noticed a pattern of the batter leaving his crease after leaving a ball like Bairstow did.

“We must applaud the game smarts of the individual rather than skewing it towards unfair play or spirit of the game. #Ashes2023."

Responding to the tweet, Sardesai asked, “Sorry to bang on about this but I do love the game.. To my friend @ashwinravi99 and all those who believe that Johnny Bairstow was fairly OUT .. I have a simple Qs: would you be happy if you were given out in that way? That’s the real test. Do unto others what you would do to yourself! #Bairstow."

The Indian cricketer came up with a reply, saying, “I would be disappointed, very disappointed, in fact, gutted with myself for getting out like that."

Earlier, Ashwin also gave an elaborate take on Bairstow’s dismissal and Carey didn’t waste any time to throw the ball at the stumps. Speaking in his latest YouTube video, he said,