'I knew I was Going to Be Left Out 48 Hours Before': Ashwin on WTC Final Drop, Says 'Would've Loved to Play'

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has constantly been making headlines for quite a few days now. Last week, he was among the top Twitter trends after he missed out on a spot in India’s playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval. His absence caused quite a stir on social media while the experts of the game kept on questioning Team India’s decision of leaving him out.

Days after India’s humiliating loss, the veteran off-spinner has finally opened up about his non-selection. In an interview with the Indian Express, Ashwin said he would have loved to play the game as he has played a massive role in India’s WTC final qualification.

“Would have loved to play because I have played a part in us getting there. Even in the last final I got four wickets and bowled really well," Ashwin was quoted as saying by the leading national daily.

“Ever since 2018-19, my bowling overseas has been fantastic and I have managed to win games for the team. I am looking at it as a captain or coach and I’m just talking in hindsight, in their defence. So the last time when we were in England, it was 2-2 with a drawn Test and they would have felt 4 pacers and 1 spinner is the combination in England.

“That is what they might have thought going into the final. The problem is for a spinner to come into play, it must be the fourth innings. The fourth innings is a very crucial facet and for us to be able to put that amount of runs so the spinner can come into play, it’s completely a mindset thing," he added.

Ashwin further revealed that knew 48 hours prior to the much-awaited face-off that he won’t be a part of the final XI.

“Every time, I get a text message from some of the former senior cricketers, I always get excited and immediately respond. That’s because of how I have seen them as a youngster. I felt happy they thought I was good enough to play. But the fact of the matter is, I couldn’t get an opportunity or the world title. I knew I was going to be left out 48 hours before. So, for me, my entire goal was to make sure I can contribute to the guys and help us win a title because I played a part in it," Ashwin told the Indian Express.