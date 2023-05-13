'England Could be a Possibility': Najam Sethi's Latest Venue Suggestion to Conduct Asia Cup 2023

The conduct of the Asia Cup 2023 has led to a tussle involving the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the BCCI, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). ACC chief Jay Shah, who is also the BCCI secretary, had already stated last year that the Indian senior men’s team won’t travel to Pakistan due to security concerns, adding that the multi-nation tournament would be played at a neutral venue. Shah’s words weren’t welcomed by the PCB and chief Najam Sethi has been reiterating that Pakistan won’t go to India for the World Cup later this year if the men in blue don’t visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023.

ALSO READ| PCB Threaten to Pull Out of ACC, Pakistan Eager to Host 4 First Round Asia Cup 2023 Matches

Advertisement

Amid the ongoing rumble, Sethi has come up with an interesting suggestion for the venue. Speaking with Sports Hour, the PCB chief said the tournament could be held in the United Kingdom, asserting that being the host it is the choice of Pakistan as to where the tournament could be held.

“England could be a possibility as a venue for the Asia Cup," Sethi said in a conversation on Sports Hour.

Earlier, in a recent interview with the news agency PTI, Sethi strongly if India comes to Pakistan, their national team will have no issues playing in any Indian city, including Ahmedabad. The Jay Shah-led ACC recently rejected the ‘hybrid model’, which Sethi feels is the only feasible solution until India and Pakistan start playing each other in their respective nations.

ALSO READ | ‘If India Doesn’t Play in Pakistan, Why Should we Play in India?’: PCB Chief Najam Sethi

Advertisement

“The two most important members who bring revenue to ACC are India and Pakistan. It’s their matches that bring 80 percent of the broadcast rights. If Pakistan doesn’t play Asia Cup, then the broadcaster, that is Star, is going to have problems," Sethi told PTI.

Further reacting to the reports claiming that Narendra Modi Stadium to host the India vs Pakistan match in the World Cup 2023, Sethi said, “All I have said is that no one from the BCCI has asked us anything about Ahmedabad. For some strange reason, this is putting the cart before the horse. You are asking me whether we will play in Ahmedabad or not but I am telling you, the real question is whether we will play in India or not. We will play in India if India plays in Pakistan. But if India doesn’t play in Pakistan, why should we play in India?"

“So my solution was, let India vs Pakistan matches be played at a neutral venue. That’s all. You can’t have your cake and eat it too," he added.