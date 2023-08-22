Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh Announce Updated Squad After Ebadot Hossain Knee Injury

Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain was on Tuesday ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup due to a knee injury sustained during the ODI series against Afghanistan last month.

Ebadot, who was named in the 17-member squad 10 days ago, failed to recover within the designated time-frame and has been replaced by uncapped 20-year-old pacer Tanzim Hasan.

It remains to be seen whether the 29-year-old will be able to regain fitness in time for the ODI World Cup in India from October 5.

“Ebadot had undergone six weeks of rehab following the injury," BCB’s chief sports physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

“We have had multiple MRIs done during this time and the reports suggest that his ACL is still a concern and requires further management. Therefore, he misses out on the Asia Cup.

“Considering the importance of Bangladesh team’s next major event, which is the ICC World Cup in October, the BCB is committed to exploring every safe medical option available for getting Ebadot back to full fitness and playing as early as possible, including consultation and treatment overseas," he added.