Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, Sri Lanka to Co-Host as ACC Approves Hybrid Model | Check Dates & Venues

Pakistan's participation in Asia Cup 2023 confirmed by Asian Cricket Council (ACC) as they shared the dates and venues for the continental tournament

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 17:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Asia Cup 2023 dates and venues confirmed by ACC, tournament to be hosted in hybrid model.
Asia Cup 2023 will be played between 31st August to 17th September 2023, the Asian Cricket Council have confirmed. Previously, there was a lot of doubt regarding Pakitan’s participation but the Hybrid model proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been approved.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will co-host the Asia Cup 2023 edition with Pakistan getting four matches, while the remaining nine matches will be played in Sri Lanka.

In a media release from ACC, the tournament’s final dates were confirmed, as Pakistan will host four matches on their home soil, while BCCI also get their wish approved following the Indian government’s denial to send the Indian team across the border.

Sri Lanka will host 9 games of the tournament, and the format will be the same as the last edition, a group stage followed by Super 4 and then the two teams who finish top of Super 4 will play in the final.

Asia Cup 2023 will be played in the ODI format, unlike the previous edition, as teams will utilise it as preparation for the ODI Cup 2023, slated to be hosted in India in October-November.

“We are delighted to announce that the Asia Cup 2023 will be held from 31st August to 17th September 2023 and will see the elite teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, compete in a total of 13 exciting ODI matches," read the ACC release.

“The tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka," the statement confirmed.

“The 2023 Edition will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final," it read further.

    • Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had clarified that the Indian team would not travel to Pakistan, prompting PCB to threaten to boycott the ODI World Cup, before PCB chief Najam Sethi insisted on hosting the tournament in a hybrid model.

    With Pakistan and Sri Lanka acting as co-hosts for the tournament, PCB and BCCI both get their wishes fulfilled, and the fans will also get to witness the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan.

    first published: June 15, 2023, 16:23 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 17:15 IST
