Asia Cup 2023 Final Schedule Likely to be Announced This Week: PCB

The fixture of the Asia Cup 2023 is likely to be announced later this week, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has stated in a statement. The tournament begins on August 31 in Pakistan and will eventually shift to Sri Lanka, as per the hybrid model proposed by the PCB. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal – the winners of ACC Men’s Premier Cup – will compete in a total of 13 ODI matches, which is seen as preparation for the ODI World Cup 2023, to be held in India later this year.

“On Saturday, July 15, a meeting was held between the PCB and ACC officials in respect of finalising the schedule of the Asia Cup 2023, logistical and organisational arrangements and marketing campaigns.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘He’ll Play for India for Next 10 Years’: Batting Coach Rathour Reserves Massive Praise for Youngster

“The finalised schedule is likely to be announced this week. With the opening match scheduled to kick off in Pakistan, the PCB, as the event host, looks forward to welcoming cricket fans from across the world to experience Pakistan’s renowned hospitality," said the PCB in a statement.

The upcoming continental tournament will feature two groups with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final.

India and Pakistan have been grouped together alongside Nepal while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are the sides featuring in the other group. Sri Lanka are the defending champions of the Asia Cup, while India won the tournament the last time it was held in a 50-over format in the UAE in 2018.

PCB added that several fruitful meetings were held by Zaka Ashraf, Chair of the PCB’s Management Committee, with fellow cricket board officials on the sidelines of the ICC meetings where collaborations and mutually beneficial programs to further cricket development and growth were discussed.

Advertisement

PCB further said it wanted the financial distribution model item to be deferred to the next ICC Board Meeting.

“Ultimately, the majority of members did not find it feasible to defer this item and voted in favour of passing the Model, while the PCB recorded its dissent as a matter of principle," it added.

ALSO READ | Stronger and Better: Sanju Samson Sweats it Out in NCA Gym Before Flying to the Caribbean for ODIs, T20Is

Advertisement

“Consequently, due to the Pakistan cricket team’s performance in men’s ICC events and bilateral cricket, the PCB’s own huge fan base, which leads to significant commercial value, the PCB was ranked amongst the top-four nations in this Model."