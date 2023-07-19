Asia Cup 2023 Fixture: Netizens Share Schedule on Twitter, Check Out Date & Venue of IND vs PAK Clash

The Asia Cup 2023 full schedule will be announced Wednesday evening by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a special event in Lahore. The trophy of the continental championship will also be unveiled by Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf at the event. However, the schedule was out on social media hours before its official announcement on July 19.

Several people, including Pakistani journalists, took to their social media accounts and put out the schedule before the official announcement. As per the fixtures that have gone viral, Pakistan will play the tournament opener against Nepal in Multan on August 30. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan encounter will take place on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

Here’s the fixture that has been shared on social media:

August 30 – Pakistan vs Nepal – Multan

August 31 – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka – Kandy

September 1 – Break Day

September 2 – Pakistan vs India – Kandy

September 3 – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan – Lahore

September 4 – India vs Nepal – Kandy

September 5 – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan – Lahore

September 6 – Super 4s – A1 vs B2 – Lahore

September 7 – Travel Day

September 8 -Break Day

September 9 – B1 vs B2 – Kandy

September 10 – A1 vs A2 – Kandy

September 11 – Break Day

September 12 – A2 vs A1 – Dambulla

September 13 – Break Day

September 14 – A1 vs B2 – Dambulla

September 15 – A2 vs B2 – Dambulla

Advertisement

September 16 – Break Day

September 17 – Final – Colombo

Advertisement

CricketNext earlier reported that the event will take place at 7:15 PM (Pakistan time) at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Lahore. The entire event will be live-streamed on PCB’s official YouTube channel.