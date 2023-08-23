'You Can't Get a Better Fast Bowling Attack': Batting Legend Lauds India Trio of Bumrah, Shami and Siraj

For nearly 11 months India have been forced to field a weakened pace attack as Jasprit Bumrah struggled with a recurring back issue for which he eventually underwent a surgery earlier this year. Bumrah underwent rehab at the National Cricket Academy and made his much awaited return during the ongoing Ireland tour.

Satisfied with his fitness, the BCCI selectors named in in a strong 17-man squad for the Asia Cup which also saw the return of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer who have been battling injury issues of their own.

With the return of Bumrah, the India pace attack looks quite strong alongside Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

Advertisement

Batting legend Sourav Ganguly reckons India have a very strong fast bowling attack.

“It’s a very strong team," Ganguly said on Star Sports while analysing India’s Asia Cup squad. “Bumrah is back, which makes the team even stronger. The bowling attack is very good – Shami, Bumrah, Siraj. You can’t get a better fast bowling attack."

“And the spin, Jadeja, the wrist spinner. Top batters. India is a fantastic side, who just have to turn up and play good, determined cricket during the Asia Cup and the World Cup," he added.

Also included in the squad is a fully fit Prasidh Krishna and sharing the fast bowling duties alongside the specialists will be the allrounders Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur.

The only area of concern right now is the middle order with Rahul and Iyer yet to be tested in match situations. There’s a newcomer in Tilak Varma who has caught attention with a series of solid displays during the West Indies T20I series.