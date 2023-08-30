'Half the Time, Situation Dictates Itself': Hardik Pandya Speaks About Importance of Responding to Game Situations Ahead of Asia Cup 2023 Opener

Team India begin their Asia Cup 2023 campaign with a blockbuster clash against Sri Lanka at the Pallakele Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka on the 2nd of September, Saturday.

Ahead of the highly anticipated clash between the neighbouring sides, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya expressed how the continental tournament has a way of testing players’ grit.

“It’s an event which I’ve seen how it checks your character and personality, and at the same point in time, you can see in how deep waters you can swim. So, for me, all these factors excite me a lot," the 29-year-old began.

He also acknowledged the might of the Pakistani side the men in blue will be up against.

“A lot of emotions are attached by fans. For us, it is about playing a good team, playing a match against a very good side who has done very well in the recent past," he added.

Pandya also mentioned that fixtures against teams like Pakistan involve making calculated decisions and not getting carried away by emotions.

“We try to keep the outside noise outside and focus on how we can play good cricket. We can’t get too emotional about it because then, certain decisions can be reckless, which I don’t believe in. But, at the same point in time, it’s a mega event."

The Asia Cup 2023 is being played in the 50-over-a-side format as a dress rehearsal for the ICC World Cup to be played in October-November in India.

Pandya expressed that a specific calculated approach would yield dividends in the particular format of the game.

“It’s just that you have a little more time than what you think. It is a game where you have to adapt, you have to get used to the conditions because the game is going on for 50 overs, and to play, to win against a good side, you have to play a good 100 overs of cricket," the maverick all-rounder said.