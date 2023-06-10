Asia Cup 2023 Without Either India, Pakistan a Lose-Lose Situation

The build-up to the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup is marred with a lot of discussions, debates and contemplations regarding the venue of the tournament. With India not getting the government’s clearance to travel to Pakistan, the host nation, there has been lot of back-and-forth regarding where and how the tournament should be conducted.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi had proposed a hybrid model where some matches are played in Pakistan while India would play their fixtures at a neutral venue.

Suspense over the arrangement continues with the latest chatter suggesting Sri Lanka as the front-runner to host the tournament. Pakistan, however, continue to maintain their tough stand and are not willing to let go of the tournament in its entirety.

Advertisement

The cricket board is likely to use the tournament as an excuse to take that tough stand since they will not have an option but to tour India for the 50-over World Cup later this year. They find themselves in a situation where pressure is increasing from the home media and could be left with no option but to put up a fight.

IND vs AUS, World Test Championship Live: Australia Take Commanding Lead of 296 as India Aim for Comeback

“See the situation they are in. Pakistan can’t afford to not travel to India for the 50-over World Cup and if they quietly allow the Asia Cup to be moved to a neutral venue then there will be a lot of heat coming their way from the home fans and media," says a source close to developments.

At this stage, there are strong whispers of Pakistan pulling out of the tournament, if it’s completely moved to a neutral venue, and industry experts are not surprised at these thoughts.

Advertisement

“Don’t be surprised if they pull out of the tournament. This is the only way they can show some fight. From what we are hearing, the hybrid model is not likely to get the backing from the ACC members and Pakistan are unlikely to quietly accept the neutral venue proposal," adds the industry source.

ALSO READ| WTC Final: Hope And Despair Share Passages of Day Three at the Oval

Advertisement

BCCI secretary and ACC president Jay Shah had invited chiefs of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka cricket boards for the IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad and discussions were held on the sidelines of the event. Shah is in London right now for the World Test Championship final and future course of action could well be outlined there.

“Whatever happens regarding the Asia Cup will happen in London," says a BCCI official when asked about the future course.

Advertisement

Asia Cup without India or Pakistan?

Asia Cup is one of the top tournaments in the circuit and it’s hard to imagine it without either India or Pakistan. Vinit Karnik, South Asia head for sports, e-sports and entertainment at Group M, says there is no Asia Cup without one of the two teams and it will leave a major dent to the brand of the tournament and all the commercials associated with it.

Advertisement

“There is no Asia Cup without India or Pakistan. The brand value takes a severe hit when even one of them doesn’t feature in the tournament. No question of sustaining the brand value when one of India or Pakistan doesn’t play," says Karnik.

ALSO READ| IND vs AUS, WTC Final: Australia Press Forward with a Lead of 296 Despite India’s Spirited Show

“I can’t quantify the hit tournament will receive but it will be a major one and no sponsor or broadcaster will be ready to take that," he adds.