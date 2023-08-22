‘That Leg-spinner is Such a Superb Player…’: AUS Legend Reacts to Chahal’s Asia Cup Snub

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden feels Yuzvendra Chahal’s snub is a big omission in India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2023, labelling the wrist-spinner a ‘superb player’. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma addressed a press conference on Monday where they announced the squad for the upcoming continental championship. Chahal was a notable omission from the squad as the selection committee preferred Kuldeep Yadav over him.

Chahal last played an ODI for India in January this year. He was also in the squad for the ODIs against West Indies earlier this month but was benched for the entire series.

Hayden termed not selecting Chahal for Asia Cup as a ‘big omission.

“There’re some big omissions. Chahal in particular, that leg-spinner is such a superb player and (it) must be tough for the selectors because they’ve also got another one in Kuldeep (Yadav)…. he’s a superb player. So, they’ve gone for that as an option," Hayden said.

Hayden also talked about Rahul Dravid’s approach as head coach and suggested that coaches do not win tournaments, but players do. He cited ‘Bazball’ as an example.

“Like Rahul (Dravid) is important for your Tilak Varmas, he is, probably, important for your Suryakumar Yadavs as well. We’re gonna have another great name here in Baz (Brendon) McCullum…where it’s not always the innovation that wins you World Cups or tournaments.

“I mean, as much as people were talking about Bazball, it was still in England, a drawn series (Ashes 2023)," Hayden said.

When asked about the concerns over senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s forms, Hayden said that big players like them want big tournaments and the duo will go big in ODI World Cup.