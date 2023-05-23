Decision on Asia Cup 2023 Likely to be Taken 'Over the Next Week or so'

It appears that the current deadlock over the future of Asia Cup 2023 could end as early as this week with the BCCI inviting Sri Lanka Cricket president for the IPL 2023 playoffs during which discussions around the tournament will also be held.

According to reports, SLC president Shammi Silva has received invite from the Indian cricket board for the T20 league playoffs scheduled to be played from May 23 in Chennai.

The qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be held in Chennai while the second qualifier and the final will be played in Ahmedabad.

“We have been invited to witness IPL Play-Offs in India and during that trip, there will be discussions on the Asia Cup 2023. Nothing has been decided yet. But, I think the fate of Asia Cup 2023 will be decided over the next week or so. " SLC Silva was quoted as saying telling Sri Lankan media.

The uncertainty over the continental tournament began when BCCI refused to send its team to Pakistan, the host of the event, citing security reasons and a denial of permission from the Indian government.

On the other hand, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier responded by threats to boycott the Men’s ODI World Cup set to be played in India later this year.

It meant the tournament could be shifted to a neutral venue which PCB continues to vehemently oppose.

However, recently, PCB chairman Najam Sethi said he has proposed a hybrid model for the Asia Cup which will see Pakistan playing its matches at home while India can play at a neutral venue.

BCCI will be conducting its Annual General Meeting (AGM) this Saturday (May 27) and as per reports, it will discuss Pakistan’s proposal.

Recent reports suggest that Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are also in favour of a neutral venue.

PCB argues that when other countries including Australia, England and New Zealand have successfully toured Pakistan in the past year or so then there’s no question over why India shouldn’t agree to play in the country as well.