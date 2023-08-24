'When You were in U-19, Your Father Was Playing Test Cricket': PAK Bowler's Altercation with Kohli – WATCH

As the Asia Cup 2023 is around the corner, discussions about the teams and their performances have also begun. The experts are analysing the upcoming games and the expected player match-ups. India and Pakistan have named their squads for the tournament and it’s going to be an electrifying contest when the two teams lock horns in Sri Lanka on September 2. And if they manage to qualify for the Super Fours, the fans will get to see another mouth-watering encounter between the two sides.

As the India vs Pakistan match is approaching, fans are already up with the war of words on social media. Meanwhile, an old video of out-of-favour Pakistan pacer Sohail Khan taking a dig at Virat Kohli is going viral. Speaking in the Nadir Ali Podcast, Khan recalled an altercation with the former Indian skipper in World Cup 2015 at the MCG.

Advertisement

When Khan walked out to bat at No.10, Kohli went near to the Pakistan cricketer and said, “It’s been eight days since you arrived in cricket and you already talk so much."

But according to Khan, he didn’t hold himself and gave it back saying, “I told him, ‘Son when you were playing u19, your father was a Test player.’ I told him exactly in this manner."

“I played Tests during 2006 and 2007 before I was sidelined due to a knee issue," Sohail explained further.

Following the exchange of words, Indian captain MS Dhoni intervened while Misbah-ul-Haq, who was batting at the moment, also took Khan away from the scene.

Advertisement

“[Pakistan captain] Misbah-ul-Haq got angry at me and asked me to remain quiet. MS Dhoni, on the other hand, came to Kohli and told him ‘Door reh use, wo purana chawal hai (Stay away from him, he is a seasoned player), you don’t know him," Khan said.

“Kohli then walked away and stood at his position," he added.

The history books of the game are full of such anecdotes and they keep surfacing to entertain the fans. Though Khan had to face backlash from Indian fans for his ‘baap-beta’ comment, the video, which went out in February, has garnered more than 337k views.