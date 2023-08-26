Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul Bats in Nets in Alur Camp, Shows No Signs of Discomfort - Report

The Asia Cup 2023 is a few days away and Team India is leaving no stone unturned in its preparation for the much-awaited tournament which begins on August 30. The men in blue will kickstart their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 in Pallekele and before taking off to Sri Lanka, the unit has gathered in Alur for a conditioning camp comprising various fitness routines.

15 high-profile bowlers, including the likes of Umran Malik and Yash Dayal, have been summoned to aid the Indian batters prepare for the tournament. On Friday, the team had an intense practice session and comeback man KL Rahul sweating it out in the nets was one of the major highlights. The Karnataka batter is back into the mix after a few months of injury layoff. He still has a niggle and is expected to be fully fit during the tournament.

According to the Times of India, Rahul began Friday’s session with conditioning coaches. After warming up and his elaborate fitness routine, the right-hander had a long batting session during which he didn’t show any signs of discomfort.

On the other hand, captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill trained in pair followed by Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. It has also been learned that sinners Sai Kishore and Kuldeep Yadav had a long go at Kohli in the nets.

Focus on KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer