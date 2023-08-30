Asia Cup 2023: Litton Das Ruled Out Due to Viral Fever, BCB Names Replacement

Bangladesh suffered a major blow on Wednesday as Litton Das has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2023 due to a viral fever. The development, confirmed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) through an official release, comes a day before the Shakib al Hasan-led side’s campaign opener against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Thursday.

The BCB has named 30-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Anamul Haque Bijoy as Das’ replacement who is due to join the squad in Sri Lanka. The former has played 44 ODIs and has made an ODI appearance in December last year in a home series against India.

“He (Anamul) has been in the runs in domestic cricket and we have continued to monitor him in the Bangladesh Tigers programme. He was always in our consideration," said Minhajul Abedin, Chairman of the National Selection Panel.

Meanwhile, Shakib will be back as Bangladesh’s ODI captain in the Asia Cup as the revamped side begins its preparation at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Injuries haunt Bangladesh’s Asia Cup campaign

Before Das, fast bowler Ebadot Hossain was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a knee injury incurred during the ODI series against Afghanistan last month. Opening batter Tamim Iqbal, who had stepped down from ODI captaincy, was earlier ruled out of the tournament due to a recurring back injury.

Tamim had shocked the cricketing world by his sudden retirement last month. He broke down crying while announcing the immediate end to his international career. But he withdrew his decision after an intervention from Bangladesh’s PM as former captain Mashrafe Mortaza was also part of the meeting.

