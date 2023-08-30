Asia Cup 2023: Litton Das Ruled Out Due to Viral Fever, BCB Names Replacement

Trends :BAN VS SLAsia Cup 2023Virat KohliMS DhoniMitchell Marsh
Litton Das could not travel to Sri Lanka with the Asia Cup squad due to viral fever. He has been ruled out as he has not recovered from the illness.

Bangladesh suffered a major blow on Wednesday as Litton Das has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2023 due to a viral fever. The development, confirmed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) through an official release, comes a day before the Shakib al Hasan-led side’s campaign opener against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Thursday.

The BCB has named 30-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Anamul Haque Bijoy as Das’ replacement who is due to join the squad in Sri Lanka. The former has played 44 ODIs and has made an ODI appearance in December last year in a home series against India.

“He (Anamul) has been in the runs in domestic cricket and we have continued to monitor him in the Bangladesh Tigers programme. He was always in our consideration," said Minhajul Abedin, Chairman of the National Selection Panel.

Meanwhile, Shakib will be back as Bangladesh’s ODI captain in the Asia Cup as the revamped side begins its preparation at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Injuries haunt Bangladesh’s Asia Cup campaign

Before Das, fast bowler Ebadot Hossain was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a knee injury incurred during the ODI series against Afghanistan last month. Opening batter Tamim Iqbal, who had stepped down from ODI captaincy, was earlier ruled out of the tournament due to a recurring back injury.

Tamim had shocked the cricketing world by his sudden retirement last month. He broke down crying while announcing the immediate end to his international career. But he withdrew his decision after an intervention from Bangladesh’s PM as former captain Mashrafe Mortaza was also part of the meeting.

    • In order to curb his back ailments, Tamim had recently consulted a specialist in London and the 34-year-old is thus likely to feature for Bangladesh after the Asia Cup. The Bangla Tigers will take on New Zealand at home for a three-match ODI series from September 21 to 26.

    Bangladesh Revised Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Anamul Haque Bijoy.

