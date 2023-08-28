‘…You'll Never Mistake it for Light’: Naveen ul Haq’s Cryptic Post After Asia Cup Snub

The fans who anticipated a face-off between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq in the forthcoming Asia Cup were left disappointed on Sunday. The right-arm quick didn’t find a spot in Afghanistan’s 17-man squad for the continental championship. It’s been more than two years since he last represented his country in the 50-over format. He has played only 7 ODIs for Afghanistan, picking up 14 wickets at an average of 25.42.

Haq has been actively playing franchise cricket across the world. But the Asia Cup snub seems to have left him dejected as the cricketer posted a cryptic message on social media after the squad for the continental event was out.

“No matter how well your eyes adjust to darkness, you’ll never mistake it for light," he wrote on Instagram.

The Kohli vs Haq episode in IPL 2023

Virat Kohli and Naveen ul Haq had a verbal spat during an IPL 2023 game between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium. The drama continued even after the conclusion of the game with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir intervening and getting into an argument with Kohli. In the aftermath of the incident, all three of them were imposed with heavy fines.

Afghanistan’s squad for Asia Cup 2023:

The Afghans made changes to the side that featured in the recently concluded ODI series against Pakistan. Azmatullah Omarzai picked up a side strain during the series against Pakistan and will miss out on the Asia Cup 2023. Shahidullah Kamal and Wafadar Momand are others who will be missing from Afghanistan’s squad for the highly anticipated tournament.