Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: How to Watch in Online and on TV in India

The 2023 Asia Cup Opening ceremony will be held at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, August 30. The show will reportedly feature musical performances from. Traditional Asian music will be part of the event.

Asia Cup 2023: Teams, Format, Venues, Important Dates - All You Need to Know

The ceremony will take place right before the opening game between Pakistan and Nepal. Pakistan and Sri Lanka are the co-hosts of the continental competition.

The final of the tournament has been scheduled for September 17 in Colombo.

Six Asian teams are taking part in the tournament. Sri Lanka are the defending champions having beaten Pakistan last year when the tourney was held in the T20I format.

The participants have been divided into two groups. Group A includes India, Nepal, and Pakistan. Group B, on the other hand, will have Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

India and Pakistan start as the favourites to win the tournament.

India enter the tournament having beaten West Indies in their last ODI series. They picked up a convincing 2-1 win against the Caribbean side.

Pakistan are the world’s number-one-ranked ODI team currently. They completed a clean sweep of Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series recently.

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony; here is all you need to know:

When will the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will be held?

The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will be held on August 30, Wednesday.

What time will the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony take place?

The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will take place right before the first match scheduled for 3:00 PM IST on August 30, Wednesday.

Where will the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony be held?

The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will be held at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Pakistan.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony?

The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.