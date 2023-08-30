Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed Hit Centuries in Pakistan's Massive Win Over Nepal

Nepal showed some spark, across departments, but it disappeared quickly as the Asia Cup debutant crumbled to a massive but not unexpected defeat to former champions Pakistan in Multan on Wednesday. Pakistan stormed to a massive 238-run win to kickstart their campaign.

Pakistan showed their supremacy first through centuries from captain Babar Azam who made a sparkling 151 and Iftikhar Ahmed who blazed away to an unbeaten 109. Their 214-run partnership wiped off a scratchy start, helping them to a mammoth 342/6 in 50 overs.

And then it was the turn of Pakistan’s enviable pace attack to work its magic but it was spinner Shadab Khan who headlined their bowling effort with a four-wicket haul as Nepal were bowled out for 104 in 23.4 overs.

Shaheen Afridi began the demolition as early as the first over itself after being stung by Kushal Bhurtel who belted consecutive fours to kickstart Nepal’s chase. Afridi responded by getting rid of Burtel (8) and Nepal captain Rohit Paudel (0) with his final two deliveries of the over.

Sompal Kami (28) and Aarif Sheikh (26) offered some fight with a 53-run stand but it was the turn of Haris Rauf to land twin blows of his own as the sent both packing.

And then Shadab (4/27) took over to bring a swift end to Nepal’s chase.

Earlier, Babar hit a delightful hundred in the company of Itikhar who smashed his maiden ODI century. Babar (151 off 130) was involved in two crucial partnerships after a sedate start — first stitching 86 runs with Mohammad Rizwan (44 off 50) and then sharing an whirlwind double-century stand for the fifth wicket with Iftikhar (109 not out off 71 balls) to take Pakistan to an imposing total.

Babar decorated his knock with 14 fours and four sixes, while Iftikhar, who was at his destructive best, struck 11 boundaries and four hits over the fence.

This was after Pakistan made an unimpressive start to their innings as they lost both the openers early.

While Fakhar Zaman (14) showed intent initially, he failed to carry on as he was brilliantly caught by a diving Nepal wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh off the bowling of Karan KC in the sixth over.

Pakistan suffered yet another blow soon when Imam-ul-Haq was found short of the crease while attempting a single that was not for the taking. A direct throw from Nepal captain Rohit Paudel ended his innings.

Babar was then joined at the crease by wicket-keeper batter Rizwan and the duo stabilised Pakistan’s innings.

While Babar played the role of an anchor, Rizwan showed his attacking instincts during the 86-run stand for the third wicket which came off 111 balls.

But the start of their partnership was far from rosy as the duo struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking initially with Pakistan reaching 50 in the 12th over.

The Pakistani duo kept the scoreboard ticking with ones and two thereafter and hit the bad balls to the boundary to bring up the team’s 100 in the 22nd over.

Just when he was looking threatening, Rizwan fell to a direct hit at the non-striker’s end by Dipendra Singh Airee in search of a quick single. Rizwan paid the price for not grounding his bat, something not acceptable at the highest level.

While Babar kept one end steady, Salman Agha (5) failed to trouble the scorers much, falling prey to Sandeep Lamichhane.

Babar brought up his fifty with a double in the 29th over. But Iftikhar’s arrival gave the much-needed boost to Pakistan’s innings as he played aggressively from the onset.

Iftikhar’s approach seemed to have inspired Babar as well as he too opened up his arms thereafter and found the boundaries at will.

Babar brought up his ton off 109 balls in the 42nd over.

The duo, especially Iftikhar, toyed with the Nepalese bowlers as it rained fours and sixes at will from there on. Iftikhar brought up his maiden ton off just 67 balls.