Asia Cup 2023: PCB Likely to Demand More Games in Pakistan at ACC Meeting - Report

The Asia Cup 2023 is set to be held across Pakistan and Sri Lanka, starting August 31. The continental tournament will take place as per the hybrid model proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after India strongly denied travelling to the neighbouring nation. According to the plan, the four matches will be held in Pakistan while the rest will be conducted in Sri Lanka. But now, the PCB is looking to ask for more games to be hosted in Pakistan.

According to a report carried out by India Today, PCB cricket committee chief Zaka Ashraf has made his intentions clear to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) members who were present at the ICC meeting in Durban earlier this week.

“Pakistan will take the stance at the ACC meeting that with a rainy weather forecast for venues in Sri Lanka which is to host nine games of the Asia Cup, Pakistan should be allowed to host more than four games at home," the report quoted a source from PCB as saying.

Though the fixtures for the continental championship are yet to be announced, Pakistan getting more than four games is highly unlikely.

It has also been learned that Ashraf wants more games in Pakistan so that the PCB could use other venues and not just Lahore. The board believes that conducting the opening match in Multan will create a more packed atmosphere as it’s smaller capacity-wise as compared to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.