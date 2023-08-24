'India are Struggling with Their Middle Order': Ex-Captain Says 'Pakistan Have a Great Chance'

The India vs Pakistan clash in the forthcoming Asia Cup 2023 will mark the first 50-over game between the two teams since Babar Azam became the captain of the Pakistan cricket team. The men in green have flourished under his captaincy but will enter as favourites in the continental championship and the subsequent World Cup 2023. However, former wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif feels the team lacks ‘power hitters for the death overs’.

Speaking with Cricket Pakistan, Latif admitted that the face-off between India and Pakistan will be a top-notch contest but also highlighted that the hosts have a great blowing attack but no power hitters like Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

“Out batters are a bit slow during the powerplay, and we don’t have power hitters for the death overs. While we are very good with the ball in the powerplay, the main issue is the phase between the 11th and the 40th over. Our spinners haven’t been able to take wickets in that period, be it Shadab Khan or Mohammad Nawaz. India, on the other hand, are very strong in the middle overs. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are capable of playing big knocks, and they play at a better strike rate than our top-order batters, which gives India an advantage," Latif told Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan cricket team embodies a quality bowling attack which certainly makes them look strong. Highlighting India’s struggling middle-order, Latif further added that Babar Azam & Co will have the edge when they face the arch-rivals next month.